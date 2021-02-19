HITN Premieres In-depth Documentary on Dr. Fauci’s Life and Work

'Fauci: The Virus Hunter ’presents a unique and comprehensive analysis of the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a national expert on infectious diseases and one of the leading figures in the extraordinary battle against COVID-19. The documentary premieres exclusively in Spanish through the HITN GO app on Wednesday, March 10 and on HITN TV on Monday, March 15 at 10pm EST / 7pm PST. ‘Fauci: The Virus Hunter’ is an HITN production in conjunction with The Associated Press and South Florida PBS (Photo: Business Wire)

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN TV partnered with The Associated Press and South Florida PBS to produce this special one-hour long documentary, ‘Fauci: The Virus Hunter,’ premiering exclusively in Spanish language on HITN TV on Monday, March 15th at 10pm EST/7pm PST with repeat broadcasts on Thursday, March 18 8pm EST/5pm PST, and Sunday, March 20, 11am EST/8am PST. HITN GO users will have the opportunity to watch it ahead of time starting on Wednesday, March 10th.

‘Fauci: The Virus Hunter’ features an in-depth look into the life of Doctor Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert and one of the main figures in the ongoing extraordinary battle against COVID-19. During his career, Dr. Fauci has advised seven consecutive presidents, including current President Joe Biden. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been at the forefront of major epidemics since 1984.

Fauci’s research publications and studies played a major role in uncovering the importance of AIDS and its various ramifications in society. A relentless pursuer of scientific truth and factual information, Fauci extensively investigated subsequent virus outbreaks such as SARS, Avian influenza, H1N1 (also known as the Swine Flu), Zika, Ebola, and most recently, COVID-19.

‘Fauci: The Virus Hunter’ dives into Fauci’s professional facet, through the words of those who have been close to him all these years, including renowned experts like Dr. John I. Gallin, Chief Scientific Officer and Scientific Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center; Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), and Victoria Harden, retired Director of the Office of NIH History and the Stetten Museum at the NIH.

The documentary also examines Fauci’s personal life with unique interviews that offer a glimpse of the man behind the work: from the early days growing up in the apartment above his father’s pharmacy, delivering prescriptions to ill customers and realizing his calling in the medical field to eventually graduating first in class at Cornell Medical College, and performing as a clinical doctor, nurturing his quest for perfectionism. A committed family man, Fauci always made it a point to return home for dinner with his wife and children albeit facing 80+ hour weeks.

“Fauci: The Virus Hunter is a remarkable production which South Florida PBS’ Health Channel was able to bring to fruition thanks to our Board and strong partnerships such as the ones with The Associated Press and HITN. We could not be more excited about the premiere and about the interest we have received from PBS stations across the country,” said Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO of South Florida PBS.

“We are very pleased to partner with South Florida PBS and HITN on this project,” said Michael Fabiano, Vice President AP Productions. “Dr. Fauci has had a remarkable life, now serving his seventh president and his public service impact has been significant.”

At 80 years old, Doctor Anthony Fauci is regarded as a source of inspiration, especially in the younger communities, to follow into the same footsteps and become the great doctors and researchers of tomorrow.

“We are delighted to have created this amazing partnership among iconic brands to bring the incredible life and career of Dr. Fauci to Spanish speaking families. We believe this important documentary will inspire and contribute a lasting impact to the next generation of scientists and innovators” said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services at HITN.

‘Fauci: The Virus Hunter’ is among HITN TV’s most anticipated original productions of the year as part of its on-going educational content, and continuous recognition of the most influential figures and voices making an impact in the communities it serves.

‘Fauci: The Virus Hunter’ is produced by HITN in partnership with The Associated Press and South Florida PBS. It will broadcast nationally in the United States through HITN in Spanish-language and PBS affiliate stations. In addition the program is available for international distribution.

To learn more about this exclusive premiere, please visit https://hitn.tv/fauci.

About HITN:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere App available on Apple, Android, Apple TV and Roku® with a cable subscription. For more information visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming, and tells different local, regional and national stories across a variety of digital media platforms. Some of our award-winning productions include James Patterson’s Kid Stew, Changing Seas, Art Loft and Your South Florida. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org

About The Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org