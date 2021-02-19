Highest Morningstar Rating for Wallick Investments’ Fidelis

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallick Investments, LLC’s faith and factor-based separately managed account (SMA), Fidelis, received a 5-star Morningstar RatingTM among 446 Large-Cap Value products for 3-year, 5-year and Overall risk-adjusted performance as of December 31, 2020. Only the top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars.* This is the 20th out of 25 quarters that WI Fidelis has received a 4-star or greater Overall Morningstar Rating. WI Fidelis has received a 3-star or greater Overall Morningstar Rating for 100% of quarters reported. Morningstar® is a leading provider of independent investment research (corporate.morningstar.com).

“ Wallick Investments’ stock-selection processes integrate faith-based values and factor-based investment science. WI Fidelis’ success over the last seven years has shown you do not have to give up return to invest in a socially conscious manner.” Daniel Wallick, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer

Since 2005, Wallick Investments, a registered investment advisory firm specializing in Strategic Moral Investing, offers both investment advisory and portfolio management services, eliminating overlapping fees for clients. Wallick Investments’ strategies are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors. For more information, visit wallickinvestments.com.

* © 2021 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Morningstar Rating for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for separate accounts with at least a three-year history. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.