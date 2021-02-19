Move to Transact Mobile Credential Benefits 8,850 Students Plus Faculty and Staff at Mercer University

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 8,850 students, faculty and staff at Mercer University now benefit from contactless payment, contactless access, and contact tracing, thanks to implementation of Transact’s mobile credentials technology last year.

Transact, the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, partnered with Mercer University, a historically Baptist college founded in 1833, to implement mobile credentials on Mercer’s campuses in Macon, Atlanta, Savannah, Columbus, and regional academic centers around the state of Georgia. The move provided multiple benefits: improving students’ experience and satisfaction by delivering a capability they had advocated for, and promoting safety during the pandemic.

“Mobile credentialing in this time of COVID was really a blessing to us,” said Dr. James Netherton, executive vice president of administration and finance, Mercer University. “Without a mobile credential, we’d have had 900 students lined up out the door, and in COVID, that’s not something you want. The mobile ordering has allowed a lot of students to place an order and then show up to pick it up without having to stand in a long line.”

“Last fall, we looked at the state and federal guidelines for reopening campus, and our partnership with Transact helped us apply mobile credentials and do contact tracing for the few numbers of cases that we’ve had on our campuses,” said Ken Boyer, associate vice president, auxiliary services, Mercer University. “I really don’t want to think about how we would have managed COVID-19 without mobile credentials. It’s been so instrumental in our success here at Mercer.”

Near field communication readers were programmed to support the move to mobile credentials in both Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Students can load their credentials on Apple or Android phones, and the Apple Watch, as well.

Drew, a student at Mercer University, said: “It is very cool to use my watch with the Transact mobile credentials. It is super convenient if I have a lot in my hands. I get mail or I get food, and then I’m carrying it all around, so then I just tap my wrist, and I can go into my dorm or my building.”

“Our partnership with Mercer began more than 25 years ago, and while technology has changed over the years, their laser focus on students has only grown stronger,” said Shaun Burns, vice president of strategic accounts, Transact. “The vision and leadership they’ve shown in adopting the first-of-its-kind mobile credential has allowed them to further leverage our solutions and provide the safest and most secure environment for their students during this pandemic.”

Burns continued, “At our core, we continually strive and push ourselves to find new ways to make a positive and meaningful difference for both our clients and the students they serve. The trust Mercer and our client community place in us is an honor, privilege and our greatest responsibility.”

Watch this video for more about Mercer University’s implementation of mobile credentials, or visit www.TransactCampus.com. Follow Transact on Twitter and LinkedIn and join the conversation.

***

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the higher education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.