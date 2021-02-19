Mon Health System Expands Relationship with PatientMatters – A Firstsource Company

MUMBAI, India & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientMatters, a Firstsource Company and a patient access and advocacy solutions provider helping hospitals and health systems offer patients highly-personalized financial solutions, today announced that Mon Health System, a leading health system serving communities throughout West Virginia, has selected the company’s IntelliAdvisor Consulting Service. As part of this engagement, PatientMatters will direct Mon Health’s Pre-Access Service Center and process workflows and related functions. It will also support Mon Health’s mission of providing a positive patient financial experience, improving collections, and enhancing registration quality and speed.

Mon Health System already uses PatientMatters’ Pre-Access Service Center and patient advocacy solution. “Mon Health System once again trusting us to provide these services is a testament to the powerful results we have delivered over the course of our relationship,” said Gordon Jaye, VP, Hospital Operations, PatientMatters. “The IntelliAdvisor engagement will allow us to work even closer with Mon Health as we partner with its staff to enhance patient access workflows across the entire organization. We look forward to deepening our relationship further to improve quality of care and patient satisfaction.”

“We are deeply committed to improving our patient population’s financial experience, which has become particularly important during the pandemic,” said Lisa Simon, Chief Financial Officer, Mon Health System. “With PatientMatters’ proprietary Pre-Access model and technology, we can ensure patients’ financial concerns are addressed prior to care, and guarantee quality care is affordable and accessible for the communities we serve.”

PatientMatters’ IntelliAdvisor consulting services will help Mon Health validate insurance, share bill estimates, and conduct prior authorizations, allowing patients to make a more seamless transition to the point of care. Mon Health will also be able to provide patients with financial information on COVID-19 payer coverages and use bill estimates to help them better understand the cost of care, reducing the possibility of unexpected billing surprises. In addition, the Pre-Access Service Center staff will be able to identify patients with COVID-19 via a series of questions and direct them to appropriate testing locations.

About PatientMatters

PatientMatters, a Firstsource Company, brings compassion and consumerism to the financial experience of care, helping hospitals and health systems offer highly-personalized financial solutions that improve satisfaction, cash flow, profitability, and outcomes. Based on decades of experience, the PatientMatters IntelliPass™ System brings together a comprehensive set of patient payment and advocacy solutions, along with intelligent workflow automation tools to ensure every patient is satisfied and providers are appropriately compensated. PatientMatters serves over 280 hospitals and health systems in over 350 locations across the country, providing cutting-edge technology, financial tools, process transformation services with staff training and support to help deliver a new level of consumer-friendly healthcare. To learn more, visit www.patientmatters.com.

About Mon Health System

Mon Health System is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes four hospitals – its flagship medical center, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston; affiliate, Grafton City Hospital in Grafton; Stonewall Home Oxygen Therapy; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies; Care Partners and The Village at Heritage Point. Mon Health System is also a part of many Joint Ventures such as Healthworks, Acuity Healthcare, MonEMS, Amedisys Hospice, Encompass and the Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery to preserve choice, improve access and ensure the highest quality of care. For more information, visit monhealth.com.