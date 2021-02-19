‘Impact Podcast with John Shegerian’ Now Featured on Audible

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian, a show that features in-depth interviews with a broad range of high-profile guests and organizations working to make the world a better place, is now available for streaming via Audible.

The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Impact guests are invited as thought leaders to share with Shegerian and his audience first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

“It’s great to be part of the Audible family of content,” said Shegerian. “Now we can share these conversations with even more listeners on a wider variety of devices and platforms. Whether we’re talking to a major international corporation, an athlete, a celebrity, a headline-grabbing new company or nonprofit, or a game-changing thought leader, our listeners are sure to be inspired by impactful stories shared by our guests about the issues that matter more than ever.”

Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, Waste Management, TerraCycle and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio host and personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and two-time World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and ‘Players for the Planet’ founder Chris Dickerson; humanitarian filmmaker Mallory Brown; Hector Guadalupe of A Second U Foundation; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and hundreds more.

In addition to now being on Audible, the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is also available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com