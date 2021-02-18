Everbridge Adds Another Statewide Win with Selection by Oregon to Power Public Alerts and Warning System for 33 Million Residents and Annual Visitors

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Oregon selected the company to power its OR-Alert emergency notification system to reach all residents and annual visitors, joining the ranks of other population-wide Everbridge state and territory deployments including California, New York, Florida, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands. Home to four million residents and 29 million annual visitors – and one of the most geographically diverse states in the U.S., with volcanoes, 363 miles of coastline, dense evergreen and national forests – Oregon’s local, county, and state leaders will be able to send location-based life-safety alerts and critical information to residents and tourists around the state. The adoption of a comprehensive and coordinated emergency notification program comes after Oregon experienced one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record in 2020, burning more than one million acres across the 9th largest state by area in the country.

“Ensuring the safety of all Oregonians is our top priority,” said William Chapman, Statewide Interoperability Coordinator for the State of Oregon. “The selection of Everbridge as the provider for OR-Alert marks a milestone toward providing the State’s emergency managers with a system capable of communicating critical emergency information to every resident, business and visitor in Oregon.”

OR-Alert represents a collaborative partnership between the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and local, tribal, and county governments, marking an investment in interoperable communications throughout the state. Managed by Oregon OEM and operated by Everbridge, each jurisdiction within the state’s 36 counties and nine tribal governments will be able to customize the categories of alerts available in their community through local opt-in portals. The system also provides automated notifications of flash floods, wildfires, and other watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Additionally, Everbridge will serve as the platform for initiating the state’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) communications to ensure emergency alert delivery to the state’s residents and first responders. Once fully deployed, users will be able to select their preferred language and methods for receiving alerts, including SMS text messaging, e-mail, voice calls, TDD/TTY messaging, and mobile app.

“The state of Oregon continues to demonstrate strong leadership in emergency management, and this statewide critical communications program should improve Oregon’s overall preparedness and resilience during severe weather disasters and manmade emergencies,” said John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Everbridge. “As evidenced during its response to the 2020 wildfires and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Oregon is a model example of a state government’s proactive coordination and readiness when mass mobilization or evacuation is required.”

Everbridge’s support at the statewide level also includes its recent selection by West Virginia to deploy its COVID-19 Shield™: Vaccine Distribution software to power the digital vaccination distribution system for West Virginia residents. Utilizing Everbridge’s vaccine distribution software, West Virginia continues to lead the nation with nearly 100% of first round doses administered.

As a leader in state and local government solutions, Everbridge recently assembled a marquee list of state governors, major city mayors, and other dignitaries to speak at Everbridge’s “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Former Lieutenant Governor of Florida Carlos Lopez-Cantera, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Government leaders discussed strategies and initiatives for protecting the public and re-opening the economy amid COVID-19. Tens of thousands of senior executives, government officials and healthcare experts from 150 countries attended Everbridge’s “COVID-19 Road to Recovery” summits in 2020.

Everbridge recently announced its work with the National Capital Region, responsible for promoting a safe environment for over five million residents in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C., and its second consecutive selection as the mass notification solution in support of the Presidential Inauguration.

Globally, the Everbridge Platform reaches over 650 million people and supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

