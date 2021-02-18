DisposeRx Drug Disposal Packets Now Accessible to All VA Medical Centers via GMP’s Medical Surgical Prime Vendor Program Award

WIMBERLEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through a partnership with Government Marketing & Procurement, LLC (GMP), DisposeRx, the product leader in at-home medication disposal solutions, is now accessible to all Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) locations.

The Open Market Blanket Purchase Agreement Supplier award by the Veterans Health Administration streamlines procurement processes so that DisposeRx packets can be purchased by 172 VA Medical Centers, 1,062 outpatient sites, and other government agencies participating in the Medical Surgical Prime Vendor (MSPV 2.0) program.

“Making our packets available to the Veterans Health Administration is one of our key strategies for 2021, and we’ve accomplished this through our partnership with GMP to amplify our product’s visibility within the VA system," said William Simpson, DisposeRx president.

"As a Veteran Owned business, finding solutions to improve the care of our current and former service members is central to our core values. There is no other solution available to our veterans with the safety and convenience DisposeRx affords for at-home medication disposal. Through this program DisposeRx can be a key component in combating the Opioid crisis and other drug-related incidents in the home," said Mark Grazdan, GMP Vice President for Business Development.

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

As the follow-on to MSPV-Next Generation, MSPV 2.0 has a base period of five years and provides over 49,000 medical/surgical supplies to facilities throughout the United States, and its territories through Prime Vendor distribution networks managed by major health care service companies.

About GMP

Government Marketing & Procurement, LLC is a nationally recognized service-disabled veteran owned contracting management firm that is the primary link between top performing IT, medical and security solution providers and government buyers. Leveraging year-to-year growth, superior service, and leading technologies, GMP improves government performance, productivity, and financial stewardship. Learn more at gmpgov.com.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx’s market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.