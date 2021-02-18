JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and Destinations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced the launch of the first phase of their new Northeast Alliance, aimed at bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston. Beginning today, nearly 80 routes sharing the JetBlue and American codes are available for booking as the airlines enhance schedules on key routes to and from the northeast. In addition, JetBlue today announced 15 new routes, including new service from Newark and New York-LGA as well as two all-new seasonal cities from New York-JFK. Together with American, the two airlines are introducing 33 new routes as part of the first phase of their alliance.

“Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again.”

“This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “In the months ahead, we’ll continue to create a seamless experience that’s easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team.”

Codesharing & Loyalty

JetBlue’s codeshare with American begins February 25, 2021, with this first phase of flights on sale starting today. Initially, JetBlue’s code is being placed on more than two dozen American routes and American’s code is being placed on more than four dozen JetBlue routes. These first routes include domestic point-to-point markets. More northeast markets, including connections operated by a mix of both airlines through both Boston and New York, will be added regularly throughout the first half of this year. All flights are bookable on jetblue.com, making booking easy and familiar to JetBlue Customers.

A long-standing industry practice, codesharing allows travelers to book directly with their preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline. It’s one more way JetBlue brings its award-winning customer service to the new alliance.

This spring, customers of both JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage® programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits, starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both loyalty programs to all flyers.

Over time, Customers will also be able to redeem points or miles on either carrier. Further, the airlines are exploring opportunities to recognize JetBlue Mosaic customers and American’s AAdvantage elite members across both airlines. In addition to more details being announced to loyalty program members throughout this year, JetBlue and American will be revealing enhancements to the customer experience and additional offerings through JetBlue Vacations.

Enhanced Schedules in Key Markets

JetBlue’s Northeast alliance with American opens new growth opportunities for both carriers by finding ways to better utilize existing gates and slots in congested Northeast airports while offering a seamless travel experience.

Customers will soon benefit from aligned schedules in Boston and New York, which allow Customers from each airline better timed flights and more frequencies. Effective April 2021 the following schedules will be offered between:

New York and Los Angeles (LAX) JetBlue will offer up to eight daily flights. American will offer up to six daily flights. The combined 14 daily flights – with service to and from both New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – will provide customers with hourly service.

New York and Boston JetBlue will offer up to six daily flights. American will offer up to three daily flights. The combined nine daily flights – with service to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – will provide customers with every other hour service.

New York and South Florida JetBlue will offer up to 27 daily flights. American will offer up to 20 daily flights. The combined 47 daily flights – with service between New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – will provide customers with more than hourly service.

Boston and Washington, D.C. (DCA) JetBlue will offer up to four daily flights. American will offer up to seven daily flights. The combined 11 daily flights will provide customers with close to hourly service.

Boston and South Florida JetBlue will offer up to 14 daily flights. American will offer up to eight daily flights. The combined 22 daily flights – with service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – will provide customers with more than hourly service.



Additional daily departures will be added in these markets during peak summer travel periods and beyond, further improving options for travelers.

Effective summer 2021, JetBlue and American will further optimize additional schedules including – but not limited to – flights between:

Boston and Los Angeles (LAX)

Boston and Chicago (ORD)

New York and San Francisco

New York and Atlanta

New York and Dallas (DFW)

New York and Chicago (ORD)

New York and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

More detailed timing, specific schedules and seats on sale for expanded markets launching this summer will be announced soon.

New and Expanding Seasonal Destinations

JetBlue also announced the opening of two new JetBlue cities, which will further diversify the airline’s flying and grow its presence in the western U.S.

New summer seasonal flights at Kalispell, Montana’s Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) in the northwest corner of the state launch July 1, 2021, with nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Flights will operate up to three times weekly through September 7, 2021, with seats on sale February 23, 2021.

“Visitors need only step off the plane in Montana to understand the magic of our state,” said Airport Director Rob Ratkowski. “The growth we have seen at Glacier Park International Airport in recent months has been incredible. We are thrilled to be welcoming JetBlue to the GPIA family, and we look forward to expanded flight options for area travelers.”

Glacier Park International Airport is the closest airport to Glacier National Park and is located just 30 miles from the West Entrance of the park. Glacier's pristine forests, alpine meadows, rugged mountains, and spectacular lakes make it one of the nation’s top outdoor destinations. With over 700 miles of trails, Glacier is a hiker's paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness and nature.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Kalispell/Glacier Park International Airport (FCA)

Up to 3x Weekly starting July 1, 2021

JFK - FCA Flight #2345 FCA - JFK Flight #2346 7:30 p.m. – 11:02 p.m. 11:55 p.m. – 6:18 a.m. (+1)

New summer seasonal service at Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho launches July 2, 2021, with nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). JetBlue will operate the only nonstop service between Idaho’s capital and the Northeast and it will be the Boise Airport’s longest flight. Flights will operate up to four times weekly through September 6, 2021, with seats on sale February 23, 2021.

“JetBlue is an established and well-respected company, we are thrilled to welcome the airline to Boise and build a strong partnership together,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “Nonstop service to New York City is something our community has been asking for, and it has been a goal of mine for several years. I’m very optimistic that this route will be successful for JetBlue and our travelers.”

Boise becomes JetBlue’s first destination in Idaho and the 31st state served by the airline. Boise is a rare blend of urban and outdoors, active and relaxing, family-friendly and welcoming. It has unique sites and attractions, diverse cultural offerings and unlimited recreation, including close access to some of the country’s most sought after white water rafting and skiing destinations. At the foot of the scenic Boise Front, Boise boasts several Fortune 500 companies with national and international headquarters or divisions, sprawling high-tech campuses and a major university with a distinctive blue football field. This city, with a river running through it, enjoys its easily accessible outdoors as much as its eclectic urban offerings.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Boise Airport (BOI)

Up to 4x Weekly starting July 2, 2021

JFK - BOI Flight #2741 BOI - JFK Flight #2742 7:15 p.m. – 11:01 p.m. 11:55 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. (+1)

JetBlue will operate both new routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.

In addition to introducing new seasonal cities in Montana and Idaho, JetBlue announced its recently launched winter seasonal service at Key West International Airport (EYW) will expand to year-round flying. Key West is served up to four times weekly from both New York-JFK and Boston.

"Our strong demand as a year-round subtropical island destination is a response to our scenic wide-open spaces, casual island atmosphere and an abundance of water activities," said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys tourism council. "Visitors from the Northeast, which remains a top visitor market for all of the Keys, are seeking warm breezes, abundant sunshine and organically socially distant experiences such as backcountry excursions, deep-sea fishing charters, legendary sunset celebrations and quality time outdoors with family and friends."

New Flying in New York

As a result of the Northeast alliance, JetBlue also announced it will add more than a dozen new markets in greater New York City with new destinations offered at both LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The routes – which go on sale February 23, 2021 – strengthen JetBlue’s position as New York’s Hometown Airline®, help grow the airline’s presence in key regions and introduce more competition and new, competitive choices for customers in these markets.

New service launching July 1, 2021 between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:

Antigua’s V. C. Bird International Airport (ANU) (c) Up to 3x Weekly

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN) Daily

Cartagena, Colombia’s Rafael Núñez International Airport (CTG) (d) Up to 4x Weekly

Martha's Vineyard Airport (MVY) Summer seasonal, up to 2x Daily, 5x per Week

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) Summer seasonal, up to 2x Daily, 5x per Week

Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) (c) Up to 4x Weekly

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic’s Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP) (c) Up to 5x Weekly

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Summer seasonal, Daily

St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) (c) Up to 3x Weekly, Mint offered select Saturdays

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands’ Cyril E. King Airport (STT) Up to 4x Weekly



New service between New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and:

Charleston International Airport (CHS) Daily

Denver International Airport (DEN) 2x Daily

Martha's Vineyard Airport (MVY) Summer seasonal, Daily



Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes will be flown on JetBlue’s Embraer 190 aircraft, which features comfortable two-by-two seating. All flights include JetBlue's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV® programming on personal seatback televisions; and free Fly-Fi high-speed wireless Internet (b). All other new routes will be operated on the A320 aircraft.

American’s Additional Flying

Today American Airlines also announced a series of updates to its flying schedule, including six new international markets across the Caribbean and South America served from New York-JFK and 18 new domestic routes to and from the Northeast. New routes announced today by American launch in May and June, and will be on sale on Monday, Feb. 22. This follows American’s previously announced new service between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv, Athens and Rio de Janeiro, which are on sale now. For more details visit: news.aa.com.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

(b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

(c) Subject to receipt of government operating authority.

(d) Subject to receipt of government operating authority. Seats on sale in the coming weeks.