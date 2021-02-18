Cascade and Battelle Collaborate to Apply Patented Environmental Remediation Technology for Recalcitrant Contaminants

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle, the world’s largest independent private R&D organization, announced today that it is in discussions to provide Cascade Environmental with a patented process (International Patent US10,907,143 B2) for the use of encapsulated enzymes to remediate recalcitrant pollutants.

Cascade Environmental, a leading provider of environmental and infrastructure drilling, site characterization and environmental remediation applications, is exploring use of Battelle’s technology at its sites.

Battelle’s optimized encapsulation process yields a unique formulation of proprietary mixture of fungal-derived, oxidoreducing, time-released enzymes for rapid degradation of recalcitrant contaminants. The structure and composition of encapsulated enzyme beads are highly effective for remediation of petroleum hydrocarbons (TPHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

When compared to invasive technologies such as excavation, in situ or ex situ application of encapsulated enzymes to soil, groundwater and sediment has multiple benefits. The encapsulated enzyme formulation, currently demonstrating two-year shelf stability, has a broad spectrum of treatment and provides a controlled release of enzymes to the contaminated matrix eliminating multiple application events. This technology requires minimum effort at application, generates no waste and promotes complete degradation of pollutants via enrichment of naturally abundant microorganisms as the contaminant becomes more bioavailable after enzymatic treatment.

“We’re pleased to begin working with Cascade in this promising technology collaboration that will have broad industry impact,” said Dan Longbrake, Commercial Business Director for PFAS and Environmental Restoration. “We expect to be able to release more information as we finalize details.”

Co-inventors of the process are Battelle researchers Kate Kucharzyk, Tony Duong and former Battelle researcher Ram Lalgudi.

"Adding a slow-release enzymatic chemistry solution to the new Cascade Chemistries line of products deepens our capabilities to support our clients at their challenging TPH, PCB and PAH-impacted sites,” said Scott Wisher, Senior Vice President at Cascade. “We envision these chemistries being appropriate for in situ injection along with conventional remediation including soil blending.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

For more information on the new injection chemistries and integrated turnkey remediation services, contact Eliot Cooper, Vice President of Technology at ecooper@cascade-env.com.