Rasmussen College Completes Transition to Rasmussen University

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, has completed its transition to Rasmussen University. This transition is another step in the evolution of the 120-year-old institution’s history that reflects its leadership in the rapidly changing higher education marketplace through its innovative programs and workforce-ready education.

The institution continues to break the traditional cost model of higher education through features such as competency-based education, course credit based on assessing prior knowledge, strong transfer policies, programs that allow students to ladder from Diplomas to Master’s degrees, and most recently Master’s degrees available for under $10,000—the lowest-cost Master’s suite in the country.

“Rasmussen University continues to embrace the dramatic shifts and challenges of the ever-changing higher education landscape to look ahead and meet the needs of today’s students and beyond,” said Dr. Ann Leja, interim president, Rasmussen University. “Over the last decade, higher education has experienced a sea change, particularly in the last year as we’ve navigated the challenges of COVID-19. Rasmussen University is our institution’s next step toward a vibrant future.”

Addressing an unmet need through innovation

Rasmussen University will help address an unmet need in the university environment for nimble, innovative educational practices taught by educators who also are top practitioners in their fields. Becoming Rasmussen University illustrates the institution’s unwavering commitment to its students and the innovative educational practices created to thrive in this time of unprecedented change.

Rasmussen University will help define a new generation of higher education—one that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. The University is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse communities through technology-driven education and modern workplace simulations.

As a pioneer in career-focused education, Rasmussen University will bring its perspective to the university environment through innovative programs and dynamic curriculum, including teaching students the hard skills to qualify for in-demand careers, and nurturing the necessary soft skills employers are searching for.

Inclusive and affordable access

The University promotes access and removes barriers by offering flexible, affordable, career-focused education to students seeking certificates, graduate programs and many degrees in between. Rasmussen University continues to provide affordable and flexible learning options through both traditional aid and other opportunities designed to manage the cost of a degree. In addition, the combination of full-time schedule discounts, scholarships and grants, corporate discounts and Master’s degrees at less than $10,000 provides welcome relief during a time of rapidly rising higher education costs.

“Students are concerned about getting good value for their education investment. Rasmussen University empowers students to work at a flexible pace, giving them credit for what they know and helping shorten the timeline to graduation,” Leja said. “Affordable tuition, flexible formats and innovative programs define the new University experience. The power of education lies in preparing learners for the next phase of their careers as employers face a shortage of qualified candidates in many industries.”

Green Means Go

As part of this transition, Rasmussen University has unveiled a new brand awareness campaign: Green Means Go. The color green evokes growth, positivity and moving forward—the green light. Green Means Go encourages action and emboldens students to take their first, often daunting, step.

The new branding is reflected in updates to Rasmussen.edu, the school’s social media, the University’s mobile app, and out of home and digital advertising. Most of the University’s internal communication has already been updated to reflect the transition and brand evolution.

New and prospective students, along with current students, looking to advance their skills and careers will benefit from Rasmussen University’s expanded offerings in healthcare, business, technology and social services–related programs delivered online and on campus by practitioners in the field. Rasmussen University is designed to lift and support each of its students every step of the way, from their first credential to their last.

For more information about Rasmussen University’s degree offerings, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees.

For more information about the Rasmussen University transition, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/rasmussen-university-transition/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University is a regionally accredited private university dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 23 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from their first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.