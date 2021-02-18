American Gastroenterological Association Endorses the IBD Clinical Decision Support Tool (CDST) Developed by the US IBD Health Outcomes Consortium

VOORHEES, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has officially endorsed a novel Clinical Decision Support Tool (CDST) designed for healthcare providers managing patients with IBD who need evidence-based guidance on biologic therapy selection. Creation of the web-based tool was conceived of and led by Parambir Dulai, MD, an Assistant Professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, and the lead investigator of the US IBD Health Outcomes Consortium, a network of leading IBD treatment centers across the country.

“Earning the AGA’s endorsement is important because it underlines the importance of this tool for clinicians who previously didn’t have an easy way to choose the right biologic for the right patient,” noted Dulai. “In my research over the past 10 years, the preponderance of data collected from patients indicated that a tool developed in this way could improve point of care decision-making and, ultimately, patient outcomes.”

Dr. Dulai built the tool using data from pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial programs for drug development, and validated it in a large real-world data set of IBD patients from the Consortium database. Since its launch in December 2019, the CDST has been used by clinicians in over 2,300 sessions with patients across desktop and mobile devices. Available for free to practicing clinicians, new users can gain immediate access to the tool here: CDST for IBD Biologics

“This new CDST, built upon Dr. Dulai’s research, will dramatically improve the way clinicians select biologics for their patients,” explains Kenny Cox, Vice President at ArcheMedX, the learning technology company overseeing the technical build. “By building a predictive model into the platform, we can better equip clinicians with critical data, like the probability of achieving clinical remission, how quickly response will be seen, and considerations for follow-up and drug concentration monitoring. Clinicians simply answer prespecified questions regarding their patient’s extent of disease, exposure to anti-TNF therapy, laboratory values, and surgical history, and at that point, the platform’s predictive modeling takes over.”

The tool was launched in tandem with a broader national education initiative supported by an independent educational grant from Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., and developed by RMEI Medical Education, an accredited provider of continuing education. Focused on clinicians practicing in gastroenterology and primary care, over 4,000 clinician learners have participated in the educational content to date.

“Why this is important to patients with IBD might seem obvious,” said Sherri Kramer, MD, Senior Medical Director at RMEI, “since clinicians who receive IBD-related training and education, tailored to specific drivers of educational need, tend to improve the care they deliver to their patients. Our goal at RMEI is to improve their skills at assessing risk of IBD disease complications and implementing early and effective therapy.”

Available for free to practicing clinicians, the accredited education activities in this initiative are available at: CE Curriculum Landing Page

About the AGA Institute

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. For more information, visit www.gastro.org.

About ArcheMedX

ArcheMedX helps life sciences, healthcare organizations, medical education companies, and medical associations to better equip, evaluate, and predict clinician and team performance. Our flagship product, Ready, uses behavioral science to improve how individuals learn and retain information, leading to accelerated development and adoption of new clinical treatments and best practices. For more information, visit www.archemedx.com.

About RMEI Medical Education

RMEI Medical Education, LLC (RMEI), founded in 2005, is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. The mission of RMEI is to create sustainable evidence-driven change in healthcare delivery through independent educational interventions that engage the multidisciplinary healthcare team and patients at the global, national, and local level, demonstrating real-world results through data analytics. For more information, visit www.rmei.com.