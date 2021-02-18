Robertson Stephens and StratiFi Technologies Announce New Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratiFi, developer of award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology for financial advisors, and Robertson Stephens have announced a new partnership to create a more holistic view of clients' financial wellness by integrating risk analytics into their investment solution. This partnership gives Robertson Stephens’ advisors an important tool to better serve existing clients and build their book of business by communicating risk to clients in an effective manner.

“StratiFi allows our advisors to effectively aggregate risk across accounts and households to provide a robust framework for the investment discussion,” according to Robertson Stephens’ Chief Operating Officer, Vikram Chugh, “The digitization of the client risk assessment and the automation of the Investment Policy Statement (IPS) create a highly impactful client experience. In addition, it helps Robertson Stephens substantially enhance overall portfolio oversight and supervision.”

StratiFi's PRISM Rating™ technology uses proprietary algorithms, once only available to institutional investors, to analyze thousands of securities, quantifying a portfolio's correlation, volatility, tail, and concentrated stock risk into easily understood metrics. These scores, along with actionable insights, enable advisors to effectively mitigate risk and communicate complex risk exposures in simple terms.

“By adding the capacity to identify, define, manage, and communicate risks, StratiFi will help Robertson Stephens' wealth managers add more value to their client relationships while protecting and growing their practices. By educating clients about the realities of the markets, advisors can deepen relationships, and better help investors confront the challenges of modern markets,” said Akhil Lodha, Co-founder and CEO of StratiFi Technologies.

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi is a financial technology company based in San Francisco and New York that empowers investment advisors to understand portfolio and business risk better. StratiFi’s online platform gives investment advisors access to sophisticated risk management technology, usually only accessible by the largest institutions. StratiFi’s PRISM Ratings™ risk scoring technology provides advisors with a rolled-up score based on their book of business, giving them more insight into the risks in their clients'​portfolios and their own business, so they can pick the risks they want to take.

StratiFi is the recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for the top Compliance Technology for Financial Advisors. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator. For more information on the WealthManagement.com awards, please visit https://informaconnect.com/wealthmanagementcom-industry-awards/about-the-awards/.

For more information about StratiFi, or to schedule a software demo, visit https://www.stratifi.com.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (“Robertson Stephens”) is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); Austin (TX); Seattle (WA); Denver (CO) and Houston (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.