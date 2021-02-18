The NPD Group: Shapermint Holds 20.4% of the U.S. Women’s Shapewear Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shapermint, the fast-growing DTC intimates marketplace and creator of brands Empetua and truekind, today released new information on its company, including data from market research firm The NPD Group (NPD). The data reveals that, as of the 12 months ending November 2020, Shapermint held a 20.4% share of the U. S. women’s shapewear market. NPD’s Retail Tracking Service sources point-of-sale (POS) data directly from more than 1,300 e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers.

According to NPD, Shapermint accounted for 20.4% of total shapewear dollar sales in the U.S. during this 12-month period (the year prior, Shapermint held a 13.9% share of the U.S. women’s shapewear market). The company’s two in-house brands, Empetua and truekind, were key contributors to its growth. For the period January to November 2020, according to NPD, the Shapermint owned brand, Empetua accounted for 19.3% of all U.S. women’s shapewear sales and 7 of the 10 best-selling shapewear styles in the U.S. In the U.S. women’s non-wire bra market, for the 12 months ending November 2020, truekind ranked #15 with 1.2% dollar share.

Since its launch in 2018, Shapermint has grown from 0 to 4.4+ million customers and surpassed $250M in sales. Shapermint carries 13 household name brands, including Maidenform, Hanes Hosiery and Champion. Self-funded and profitable, Shapermint has scaled rapidly due in large part to the introduction of its two brands--Empetua (shapewear) and truekind (bras)--and by creating a movement that’s larger than its products. The company has created a new market for itself by converting women who have never tried shapewear before into loyal advocates.

Following is more on Shapermint’s marketplace performance and rankings, according to The NPD Group:

[Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Based on Dollar Sales]

“ We have tailored our entire business model directly around our customers,” said Santiago Zabala, CEO of Shapermint. “ We recognized early in our trajectory that companies don’t get to 20% market share--or break the $250 million threshold in two years--solely by having good products or a large customer acquisition budget. Customers must be reflected in our products, in our operations and even at every step of our supply chain.”

This news follows the release of the Digital 360 Top 1000 Report earlier this year, which ranked Shapermint at number 3 of the Top 10 fastest-growing web-only retailers in the nation, one of the “Top 5 Fastest-Growing Online Apparel/Accessories Retailers” and number 12 of the nation's Top 50 Online Retailers with the Highest 2019 Online Sales Growth.

About Shapermint

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as newcomers Empetua and truekind. Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to 4.4 million customers in two years, due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint is committed to creating new ways for women to love their bodies as they work to achieve ultimate body-confidence.