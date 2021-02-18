SYNERGY & iNube Enter a Strategic Partnership to Bring New Digital and E-insurance Enablers to the Insurance Sector

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYNERGY Strategic Solutions Limited, a leading Hong Kong based provider of digital consulting & insurtech solutions in the APAC region, today announced a strategic partnership with iNube Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of digital Insurance solutions, to expand its current offering for the Insurance sector with niche digital products and micro-insurance platforms that enables e-insurance.

The partnership with iNube will not only enable SYNERGY to strengthen its consulting services, but also bring new products and off-the-shelf solutions to Insurance companies across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam & Thailand. Through this partnership, the companies are expecting to grow their revenues between 20% - 30% on an incremental basis over the next 5 years.

Elaborating on the partnership, Pradeep Satya, CEO and Founder of SYNERGY, said, “With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of Insurance business, traditional Insurers recognize the need for accelerating their digital journey to remain competitive. There is a rising need for modular and well proven agile core solutions in the Insurance sector. We have been on the lookout for core products that are easy to configure, quick to deploy and simple to maintain. iNube’s product portfolio was a perfect match. As our clients develop new distribution channels, especially affinity and e-commerce, we intend to co-create best in class solutions and eagerly look forward to being partners in creating value for our clients.”

Commenting on the partnership, Vinodkumar A Iyer, CEO of iNube Software Solutions, said, “Combined with a strong technology leadership and deep-domain knowledge of the Insurance industry, iNube has been consistently providing cutting-edge software solutions that are critical to business success of Insurance companies. With this partnership, iNube will leverage opportunities to strengthen its presence in the Asian market and explore new customers for our suite of Digital Insurance Solutions. Combined with SYNERGY’s advisory in our own product innovation and development, we are confident of drawing out a roadmap that helps us add more value to our existing and new clients. We are very excited with this partnership and look forward to bringing in a stronger value proposition to the Insurance sector.”

For more details please contact us at media@synergysolutions.asia