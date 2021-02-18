TVSquared Teams Up with Experian to Power TV Ad Measurement & Deliver Audience Insights at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TVSquared, the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement, announced today it has teamed up with Experian, the global information services company, to offer deterministic TV ad measurement to media publishers, agencies and advertisers. TVSquared’s technology will power the combined linear TV ad measurement offering, and Experian’s data and identity assets will be integrated into the ADvantage platform to provide even more robust audience insights for advanced TV campaigns.

TV viewing is changing, with consumers accessing content any time, any place, anywhere. For advertisers to effectively reach and engage with fragmented audiences, they need to measure TV how people watch it – across platforms and screens – and build robust audience segments to understand precisely who is watching, engaging and responding. Experian’s trusted data sources and TVSquared’s platform deliver these capabilities.

TVSquared’s reach across more than 150 million households, combined with Experian’s data and identity assets, deliver the scale to precisely describe audiences and deterministically measure outcomes. Together, the companies provide transparent performance metrics to assess the return on advertisers’ TV campaigns. By measuring reach and frequency, unique reach, outcomes and audiences, advertisers can continuously inform cross-platform TV campaigns and drive optimizations that maximize audience performance and activation.

“Experian is the gold standard for marketing data that advertisers want to leverage and measure against,” said Bob Ivins, Chief Strategy Officer, TVSquared. “With Experian’s data in ADvantage and ADvantage XP, we’re empowering advertisers to put audiences at the center of their TV strategies, providing always-on measurement to identify not only the audiences reached, but also those most responsive to their campaigns. These performance insights can be leveraged to maximize targeting and activation.”

With the integration of Experian’s data, TVSquared further expands its breadth of coverage, inclusive of smart TV, set-top box and other ad occurrence and exposure data sources, for the highest degree of precision for TV measurement.

“We work with the largest media publishers and advertisers in the U.S. to enable and measure digital, addressable and Connected TV campaigns. Extending our capabilities to measure linear TV ad effectiveness is a natural evolution of our TV services,” said Genevieve Juillard, President of Marketing Services and Data Quality, Experian. “Our collaboration with TVSquared opens the door for us to help advertisers measure all facets of TV campaigns and reach consumers effectively.”

The Experian integration comes on the heels of TVSquared’s launch of ADvantage XP, its solution for cross-platform TV ad measurement, encompassing linear, OTT/CTV and addressable advertising.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement. Our ADvantage platform empowers thousands of advertisers in more than 75 countries to inform TV media strategies and drive business growth. We measure reach, attribution and outcomes, and help identify the right audiences. TVSquared measures TV how people watch it – across screens and platforms. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.