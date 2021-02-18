Nautilus, Inc. Delivers Major Update to its JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform and iOS App

The updated JRNY® digital fitness platform and iOS app has added more personalized adaptive voice coached workouts and trainer-led videos; as well as the ability to pair with the Explore the World™ app. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced its JRNY® digital fitness platform has been enhanced with a wide array of new video and trainer-led workouts; it also offers the ability to layer adaptive workouts and voice coaching with a member’s favorite Bowflex® Radio station or travel the globe during a workout with the Explore the World™ app.

The iOS JRNY application has also been enhanced and is now compatible with the company’s Bowflex C6 bike for the first time. Like the JRNY user experience on Bowflex embedded screens, iOS members will now receive individualized workout recommendations on the “Just for You” home screen, which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and curated based on user history as well as post-workout feedback.

Workouts logged in the app or on a Bowflex bike – whether VeloCore®, C6 or C7 – will be synced to the member’s digital journal, which can now integrate with Apple Health®, providing members with a comprehensive way to track their fitness goals.

JRNY members will also be able to leverage off-product workouts for yoga, core, and strength sessions under the videos tab within the “Round Out Your Routine” section. These trainer-led videos will be available across all connected product with JRNY.

“Our users have been clear about what they need in a digital platform, and this overhaul, which is only the beginning of our vision for connected fitness, is our way of saying that we’re listening,” said Garry Wiseman, Chief Digital Officer, Nautilus, Inc. “We’ll continue updating the JRNY platform for our growing customer base as we know that we can help them plan and achieve their fitness goals through engaging experiences and actionable insights.”

Now available across a broad portfolio of Bowflex cardio products, the JRNY platform uses AI to create virtually an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. The JRNY platform offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*

Nautilus will continue to update the JRNY digital platform with fresh content, including video and trainer-led workouts, radio stations, Explore the World routes, and more to enhance the experience. Currently these updates are exclusively available on iOS, with Android updates anticipated as coming in spring 2021.

The immersive, JRNY digital experience is available on connected Bowflex® home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills, and Max Trainer® cardio machines. The JRNY platform is available on Bowflex.com, for download in the Google Play and App Stores, and comes pre-loaded on the VeloCore and C7 bikes, Max Trainer M9, T7, T10 and T22 treadmills. Following the two-month trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, or $9.99 per month on your own device, plus applicable taxes.

For more information about the JRNY digital fitness platform, please visit: https://www.bowflex/jrny.

*Requires a subscription to the streaming service, not included. Also requires a JRNY digital fitness platform membership to access the streaming service from the console.

About JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform

The JRNY® digital fitness platform coaches members to achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workout and entertainment options that stream while being coached, including voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The JRNY® platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create virtually an infinite number of personalized workouts that include motivation and praise and is based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. This immersive, digital experience is available on Bowflex.com, for download in the Google Play and App Stores, and is integrated with connected Bowflex® home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and Max Trainer® machines. Following the two-month trial period, a JRNY® membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY® digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.