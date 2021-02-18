Newly Formed Spire Orthopedic Partners Announces Partnership with Esteemed New York Practice

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Orthopedic Partners, a newly formed management services organization serving best-in-class orthopedic and spine physicians, announced today its formation and new partnership with Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset – one of the nation’s leading orthopedic practices serving more than 90,000 patients per year.

Spire, which also includes Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) and Orthopedic Associates of Middletown, is launching amid a time of innovation, growth and competition for the industry. This forward-looking organization provides leading orthopedic practices with a platform to build for the future and further strengthen clinical quality and patient outcomes.

“The founding physicians of our practices have built highly-successful, well-respected practices dedicated to clinical excellence and exceptional patient experience through a highly personalized approach,” said Tim Corvino, M.D., CEO of Spire. “Their accomplishments and legacy are the foundation of Spire Orthopedic Partners. As a growing partnership of practices, we provide the support, capital and operational resources orthopedic and spine physicians need to grow thriving practices in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.”

Spire’s model brings the infrastructure needed for administrative operations, allowing practices to operate at their highest level. With solutions ranging from capital investments, financial management services and enhanced payment models, to new technology and ancillary development, Spire aims to increase access to high-quality, cost-effective orthopedic care for patients in the physician practice setting.

Like-Minded Partner

On the heels of its launch, Spire is announcing its latest strategic partnership: Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset is a multi-specialty orthopedic practice founded in 1971 to provide diagnostic, surgical, rehabilitative and preventative musculoskeletal services.

“We have built our practice by assembling a group of exceptionally trained physicians and surgeons who are committed to providing patients with superior orthopedic and spine care,” said Seth R. Miller, M.D., a co-founder of ONS. “The creation of Spire Orthopedic Partners and this partnership with the accomplished physicians of Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset is a natural extension of our commitment to excellence. We look forward to successfully evolving and growing together.”

Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset’s care philosophy is succinctly aligned with the experience-driven model Spire is building. Their team of 15 board-certified physicians, located across two sites in the Long Island area, has been trained by the nation’s most respected medical institutions.

“For 50 years, our team of physicians has built a unique, highly accessible model of subspecialty orthopedic and spine care to change the lives of patients across New York City and Long Island,” said Bruce Seideman, M.D., of Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset. “Together with its partners, Spire is building a unified orthopedic platform rooted in a mission to serve patients and in a vision to transform care. With a culture focused on physician collaboration, we are aligned in our ideology and share in our commitment to patient outcomes and experience. I look forward to all that we will be able to accomplish and the new opportunities for expanding access to quality care across our practices.”

Evolving for the Future

With its capital partner Kohlberg & Company LLC, Spire is exploring potential partnership opportunities with like-minded, market-leading physician practices that share a passion for clinical quality, excellent patient care and an unwavering vision for the future. Spire has a strong foundation and meaningful capital resources to fuel future growth.

About Spire Orthopedic Partners

Spire Orthopedic Partners is a growing national partnership of orthopedic practices that provides the support, capital and operational resources physicians need to grow thriving practices for the future. As a management services organization, Spire provides the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level, so doctors can focus their efforts on what matters most – patient care. Rooted in the 100-plus-year legacy of its founding partners, the network spans the Northeast with 50 physicians, 450 employees and 10 locations from Connecticut to New York. For more information, visit www.spireortho.com.

About Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset

Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset is a unique multi-specialty orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and prevention of conditions that affect the body’s bones, muscles and joints. Since 1971, the practice has helped thousands of patients in New York City and Long Island overcome injury and return to an active lifestyle. The practice’s 13 board-certified, specialty-trained orthopedic surgeons and two board-certified physiatrists utilize the latest technology and cutting-edge procedures to treat a broad spectrum of orthopedic conditions across two locations – including sports injuries, work-related injuries, on-site diagnostics and physical and occupational therapy. For more information, visit www.orthopaedicassociatesmanhasset.com.

About Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists

ONS is an advanced multi-specialty orthopedic and neurosurgery practice that has served patients throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties and the New York Metropolitan area for more than 20 years. The nearly 30 ONS fellowship-trained physicians provide expertise in the full spectrum of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, including sports medicine, minimally invasive orthopedic, spine and brain surgery, joint replacement and trauma. ONS operates an ambulatory surgical center and offers ancillary services such as physical therapy, onsite digital X-ray and MRI. Walk-in urgent orthopedic care is available at ONS locations in Greenwich and Stamford, CT, and Harrison, NY. Same-day appointments are also available. ONS is in-network with all major insurances. For more information, visit www.onsmd.com.