Experian Partners With Football Great and Host of American Ninja Warrior Akbar Gbajabiamila to Educate Consumers About Credit and Finance

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a continued effort to educate consumers about factors influencing their financial health on the road to recovery from the pandemic, Experian® today announced a series of activities in recognition of America Saves Week, including an Instagram Live event on Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m. PST with Akbar Gbajabiamila, host of American Ninja Warrior, former football pro and financial fitness expert.

“ Educating consumers about credit and how it relates to overall financial health is critical, especially in our current environment,” said Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian. “ We are excited to partner with Akbar to educate people about credit reports and scores, the relationship between credit and savings and how free tools like Experian Boost can help improve access to credit.”

Gbajabiamila played five years as a linebacker and defensive end with the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2008. Gbajabiamila is currently a member of the CNBC Financial Wellness Council and author of “Everyone Can Be a Ninja” with a heart for financial literacy.

“ I’m excited to be working with Experian to educate people about credit and finance,” said Gbajabiamila. “ Credit plays a big role in your overall financial health. Getting educated and being proactive are two of the best ways to protect your overall credit standing and to move forward financially.”

Griffin will join the Instagram Live event with Gbajabiamila to dispel common credit myths, answer questions and educate people about the relationship between credit and savings. Users can join the Instagram Live event and get their credit questions answered by visiting Gbajabiamila’s Instagram account, @akbar_gbaja, or Experian’s Instagram account, @experian, from a mobile device on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Following the Instagram Live event with Gbajabiamila, Experian will host a savings-focused Credit Chat exploring simple ways to save more money on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 12 p.m. PST. The event will be hosted on the Experian Twitter account, @Experian.

In addition, on Friday, Feb. 26, Experian will host a Credit Chat Live interview with America Saves Director of Communications Kia Young at 8:30 a.m. PST on Crowdcast.io and Facebook Live. Griffin and Young will discuss the importance of saving money and how it can affect your credit. Guests can tune in by visiting the Experian Facebook page or via Crowdcast.io at www.crowdcast.io/e/americasaves.

America Saves is a research-based campaign managed by the Consumer Federation of America. America Saves encourages individuals to take the America Saves pledge and organizations to promote savings year-round and during America Saves Week. You can learn more about America Saves Week and take the America Saves pledge at www.americasaves.org.

Additional credit education resources and tools

Join Experian’s weekly #creditchat hosted by @Experian on Twitter with financial experts every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Visit the Ask Experian blog for answers to common questions, advice and education about credit.

Add positive telecom, utility and streaming service payments to your Experian credit report for an opportunity to improve your credit scores by visiting www.experian.com/boost. 1

For additional resources, visit http://www.experian.com/consumereducation or www.experian.com/coronavirus.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

1 Results may vary. See Experian.com for details