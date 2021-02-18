NTT DATA and Spartan Medical Enable Colorado State University Pueblo Students to Get Back to Class Safely

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, is teaming up with Spartan Medical, Inc., a service-disabled veteran-owned business that provides advanced medical technologies, to deliver COVID-19 testing and tracing services to multiple government agencies and public sector organizations. Among those is Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo), which is working with Spartan Medical and NTT DATA for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and other healthcare services.

CSU Pueblo has implemented technology from NTT DATA to expand testing and contact tracing capabilities, offering an easy, HIPAA-compliant app to track and manage all COVID-19 related data and activity in one place, including scheduling appointments, push notifications and capturing test results. As a result, CSU Pueblo has scaled and vastly expanded its testing capabilities, delivering approximately 1,000 new tests each week and preventing anyone from entering its campus if they have not received a negative COVID-19 test result. In addition, the college has been able to get student athletes back on the field.

“With approximately 2,100 students and employees currently living, learning, and working on campus, CSU Pueblo is committed to ensuring everyone receives the benefits of in-person learning while keeping students, faculty and staff safe from the virus,” said Dr. Donna Souder Hodge, Chief Strategy Officer and COVID-19 Director, CSU Pueblo. “Having a safe option for in-person learning is important, but the health and wellness of our campus community remains our top priority. The level of testing we can offer now at CSU Pueblo would not be possible without NTT DATA’s support and technology expertise and Spartan’s programming solutions.”

Each week, CSU Pueblo students are required to book a test via the NTT DATA Smart Back-to-Work solution, and then 15-Minute Rapid Antigen tests are administered by Spartan Medical (in the event of a positive result, a confirmatory PCR test is administered). When a test result is positive, the campus COVID-19 team is alerted via a secure dashboard, and a team immediately begins the contact tracing process of any students or staff the individual may have potentially exposed. As an additional precaution, all on-campus individuals complete a daily self-assessment of health (symptoms, exposure, etc.), with the app issuing a green or red QR code to present at checkpoints across campus before they can enter facilities.

“While we all hold out hope that vaccine distribution will become more widely available soon, we understand the return to in-person learning cannot wait for everyone,” said Tim Conway President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “CSU Pueblo is an excellent example of the use of technology to help keep students in the classroom and athletes on the field. We’re thrilled to partner with Spartan Medical to make this happen for CSU Pueblo, and with the success of NTT DATA’s solution for COVID-19 testing we are now working on ways to support our government clients as well.”

Spartan has been awarded multiple contracts with government agencies and public sector institutions to administer COVID-19 testing and safety measures. The company uses NTT DATA’s proprietary, HIPAA-compliant scheduling and self-assessment health platform to enable patients to schedule tests in advance and provide all necessary demographic information as required by the CDC.

“Many K-12 schools, universities and businesses are looking for a turn-key operation to address all of their COVID-19 testing needs,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. “By adopting a customer-centric approach and using technology from NTT DATA to stream-line our COVID-19 testing services, we have developed a model that is both user-friendly and rapidly scalable to other institutions across the United States.”

With the success of NTT DATA’s scheduling solution for COVID-19 testing the company is now working to support government clients to effectively schedule citizens for vaccines. To learn more about NTT DATA’s work enabling COVID-19 safety, testing and contact tracing for the public sector, please visit: Pandemic Response Portfolio.

About Colorado State University Pueblo

Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) is a state-funded, four-year, public university located in Pueblo, Colorado, and is one of three campuses of the Colorado State University System. CSU Pueblo is a regional comprehensive, doctoral-granting, and designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) serving approximately 4000 students. CSU Pueblo’s mission is “…to measure success by the resilience, agility, and problem-solving abilities of our diverse student population and the ways in which our graduates are able to navigate work in a rapidly changing world.” To learn more about CSU Pueblo, visit us online at https://www.csupueblo.edu/.

About Spartan Medical

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by a former Air Force Intelligence Officer to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners, focused on the needs of the VA and DoD surgeon. Spartan Medical is considered a top priority vendor in the VA as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and has been awarded 600+ Federal Government contracts including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities with 13+ years of flawless performance. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has assembled a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solution providing best-in-class products and services for K-12 schools, universities and local, state and federal governments. To learn more about Spartan Medical visit us at https://spartanmedspine.com/.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a digital business and IT services leader. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, we are the largest division of trusted global innovator NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 provider and part of the $109B NTT Group. With our consultative approach, we leverage deep industry expertise and leading-edge technologies powered by AI, automation and cloud to create practical and scalable solutions that contribute to society and help clients worldwide. Our global team delivers one of the industry’s most robust and integrated portfolios. This includes consulting, applications, data intelligence and analytics, hybrid infrastructure, workplace, cybersecurity and business process services to help organizations accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit www.nttdataservices.com to learn more or @NTTDATAServices.