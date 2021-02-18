American Girl Unveils New Conversation Series to Amplify and Celebrate Diverse Voices

Marley Dias, the 16-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks and author of Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You! (Photo: Business Wire)

Marley Dias, the 16-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks and author of Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You! (Photo: Business Wire)

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today launches an important new resource for families called Conversations for Change on americangirl.com. The digital platform will highlight various female trailblazers who share their unique stories and perspectives to help foster empathy, equality, and respect—while inspiring others to share their voices for good, too.

“ For 35 years, American Girl has created timeless stories and diverse characters who show girls how to change the world with courage, resilience, and kindness”, said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “ Through this new platform, we’re excited to give real girls the opportunity to share how their stories—and actions—are sparking meaningful conversations and positive change. We hope these stories inspire others to get involved and make a difference.”

The first episode, 4 Generations of Black Voices, features Marley Dias, youth activist and author; Paris Williams, Paris Cares Foundation, along with her mom and educator Alicia Marshall; plus, writer and American Girl author Denise Lewis Patrick. These advocates for change are working hard to ensure Black stories and Black voices are seen, heard, and valued.

In support, American Girl, known for having one of the most inclusive and diverse selections of dolls and books today, has made its stories written by Black women and featuring Black heroines available to download on its free online library to raise visibility, and has donated $500,000 in these and other titles to schools and libraries across the country. And the brand continues to offer a diverse range of dolls to celebrate all girls and what makes them unique. American Girl’s Truly Me signature dolls come in a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair styles and textures—and its Create Your Own line offers an endless array of customizable options.

Throughout 2021, American Girl’s Conversations for Change series will highlight more videos, letters, and advice from incredible young leaders who are determined to make the world a better place. Future episodes will focus on the following topics:

Climate Change: Airing this April, American Girl will spotlight several young girls who are taking big steps to help stop climate change. From how to make environmental changes at home to understanding how climate change impacts marginalized communities, these girls have something important to say about living an Earth-friendly life. Earlier this year, American Girl introduced its Girl of the Year, Kira, who shines a light on important ecological issues, along with the nonfiction advice book Love the Earth which helps readers understand the basics of climate change and how to speak up for environmental solutions.

Airing this April, American Girl will spotlight several young girls who are taking big steps to help stop climate change. From how to make environmental changes at home to understanding how climate change impacts marginalized communities, these girls have something important to say about living an Earth-friendly life. Earlier this year, American Girl introduced its Girl of the Year, Kira, who shines a light on important ecological issues, along with the nonfiction advice book which helps readers understand the basics of climate change and how to speak up for environmental solutions. Go for Your Goals: This summer, several Team USA athletes will share their stories about how they’ve pushed past remarkable challenges, doubts, and setbacks to bring their dreams to life. Their stories prove that we’re all capable of doing extraordinary things if we work hard, dare to lead, and support one another. To pay tribute to these inspirational athletes, American Girl released an exclusive Team USA collection that celebrates a variety of summer sports, from swimming to softball.

This summer, several Team USA athletes will share their stories about how they’ve pushed past remarkable challenges, doubts, and setbacks to bring their dreams to life. Their stories prove that we’re all capable of doing extraordinary things if we work hard, dare to lead, and support one another. To pay tribute to these inspirational athletes, American Girl released an exclusive Team USA collection that celebrates a variety of summer sports, from swimming to softball. Breaking Barriers: Slated to air in fall 2021, this episode features amazing young women who share their wisdom about the power that comes from accepting yourself and others; how to combine your passion with your activism; and how to make a difference in your community.

To amplify the new series, American Girl is partnering with NowThis, the No. 1 mobile news brand in the U.S. that delivers news and human-interest stories from a youth perspective to help this generation navigate today’s complicated world.

Part of American Girl’s 35th birthday celebration, Conversations for Change will continue to shine a spotlight on girls and young women who illustrate incredible character and reflect the multicultural and multidimensional nature of America today. Visit americangirl.com throughout the year to learn how the brand is celebrating and empowering the next generation of girls through inclusive stories, products, and shared experiences.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators. Connect with American Girl on:

Facebook: @americangirl

Twitter: @American_Girl

Instagram: @americangirlbrand

Pinterest: agofficial

YouTube: American Girl

MAT-AG