Kestra Private Wealth Services Onboards Maven Bridge Capital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), a registered investment advisor subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the addition of Maven Bridge Capital.

Maven Bridge Capital, located in Brea, California with established footprints in both Orange County and Whittier, California, is led by Chief Executive Officer and wealth manager Kristoffer “Kris” Fu. Kris oversees approximately $109 million in assets and brings with him a strong client base flush with long-term relationships.

“ For wealth management professionals, a large portion of their day is often devoted to simply running the business,” said Rob Bartenstein, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Kestra PWS. “ With our capabilities and services in Kris’ back pocket, he can spend more time growing his clientele and deepening his existing relationships — which he has expressed as his top priority since the start.”

Kris believes his alignment with Kestra PWS gives his firm the ability to provide a more sophisticated set of solutions for clients as well as the latitude to further customize and enhance his service offering, all the while growing his business and honing his expertise.

“ After having spent over a decade in the wirehouse, I reached the point where it no longer provided me with the tools I needed to give my clients the high levels of service they deserved,” said Kris.“ The independent model gives me the platform, flexibility and independence to be creative and truly help my clients in all aspects of their financial life.”

Kris was previously affiliated with J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC.

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee- and transaction-based independent financial professional teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial professionals to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is composed of its independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS) as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has helped 32 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

The professionals at Maven Bridge Capital, offer securities through Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra PWS. Maven Bridge Capital, is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Maven Bridge Capital is not affiliated with Kestra IS.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com.