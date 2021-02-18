Annual TEDxAtlanta “Brain Spa” Returns to Explore, “Begin at the Beginning”

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEDxAtlanta 2021 will be streamed live to living rooms everywhere on April 16, 2021. With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, the TEDxAtlanta Mainstage event themed, “Begin at the Beginning,” will spotlight ideas epitomizing the power of the human spirit and celebrate innovations from Georgians and more. A limited number of early bird tickets are now available online.

“Attendees have told us that discussing the talks with others and with the speakers made the experience richer than just watching the talks online. This year, we are excited about a virtual format that combines insightful talks with interactive moderated discussions,” says veteran TEDxAtlanta licensee and entrepreneur Jacqui Chew.

TEDxAtlanta 2021 will feature nine 6-to-12 minute talks delivered in the signature TEDx style. Additionally, new participatory sessions called, “Discovery Sessions” will be led by the speakers and members of the TEDx community.

The conference is made possible by an all-volunteer team and corporate partners who share TEDx values, such as diversity of thought, love for innovation, sustainability and spreading ideas worth sharing. For partnership opportunities, visit https://www.tedxatlanta.com/partner-with-us.

TEDxAtlanta is consistently recognized for high-caliber speakers. Since 2009, dozens of local speaker alumni have been selected and featured on TED.com to a global audience.

When: Friday, April 16, 2021

Where: Virtual

Early Bird Ticket (purchased by March 1): $35 https://hopin.com/events/tedxatlanta-2021

Regular Tickets: $45 https://hopin.com/events/tedxatlanta-2021

About TEDxAtlanta

In 2018, TEDxPeachtree and TEDxAtlanta merged to become the new TEDxAtlanta, one of the region’s largest and most established TED affiliates. The annual mainstage event and other experiences are independently organized under license from TED by an all-volunteer team. TEDxAtlanta is a program of Ideas into Action LLC, a Georgia-registered nonprofit whose mission is to amplify local ideas globally and global ideas locally to propel communities to action. Details available at TEDxAtlanta.com.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.