AscellaHealth and ShareSource Partner to Present 2021 Webinar: Driving a Successful Specialty Pharmacy Strategy for Providers, Hospitals and Health-Related Institutions

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBMTM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, has partnered with The Healthcare Council, an organization of Providers of Care consisting of hospitals and allied health care facilities serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, and expanding regions, and its subsidiary corporation ShareSource, to present a virtual education webinar: “Driving a Successful Specialty Pharmacy Strategy for Providers, Hospitals and Health-Related Institutions,” March 2, 2021, 3:00 p.m. ET (60 min.). Featuring Michael Baldzicki, executive vice president, Growth & Strategy, AscellaHealth, the webinar will provide ShareSource members and non-members with insights on driving new revenue, ensuring access to limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and other clinical infusion services, controlling costs for at-risk rare/ultra-orphan diseases and enabling improved critical care services.

“Attendees will learn first-hand how AscellaHealth’s robust partnership with ShareSource engages and informs hospitals, health systems and other providers with insights into the specialty pharmacy segment and how to deliver continued added value for partners and clients,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “Through this relationship, hospital systems are able to navigate the unique challenges of specialty pharmacy and expand their specialty pharmacy footprint.”

He explains that specialty medications often come at a high cost, ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars per patient and challenging hospitals and health systems to navigate the unique challenges of specialty pharmacy, such as complex administration and LDD access.

“Our innovative specialty pharmacy programs, available on a standalone basis or as part of our full-service PBM options, deliver specialized solutions to the biggest driver of the pharmacy drug spend today,” he continues. “Working collaboratively with ShareSource, these programs are helping organizations to also implement specialty drug cost-savings programs, specialty drug rebate services, real-time data analytics and cost modeling.”

Underscoring the value of this relationship, Belazi adds, “AscellaHealth focuses on maximizing the care of patients and the financial performance of healthcare systems. We take a customized approach for each entity, tailoring our programs and services to their specific needs in order to ensure that institutions generate income and provide high-touch clinical value through our proven cost management strategies.”

A second webinar on specialty pharmacy for 340B hospitals is scheduled for late summer 2021. Keep up with all scheduled Healthcare Council events here.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBMTM), serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high quality prescription drug benefit management services. Complemented by other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings programs, AscellaHealth provides a unique, proprietary service portfolio. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.

About The Healthcare Council-ShareSource

The Healthcare Council is an organization of Providers of Care consisting of hospitals and allied health care facilities located in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC, and expanding regions. The purpose of the Council is to provide for members “strategic and business advantages” that no single institution or system can efficiently or economically develop alone.