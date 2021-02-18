Mycronic Expands Reseller Relationship to Offer Aegis’ FactoryLogix Software With Their AOI Equipment Platform

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution System software (MES), announces that Mycronic will offer Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix® software solution with their K-Series 3D AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) equipment platform through an extended agreement between the two companies. For more than twenty years, Aegis Software and Mycronic have maintained a synergistic and mutually beneficial relationship, and this expansion offers exponential benefits to their respective customers. With this recent amendment, programming support is now enabled for the majority of Mycronic’s equipment, potentially enabling FactoryLogix to become a single-point programming tool for the entire MYPro assembly line. The powerful combination of Aegis Software and Mycronic AB are empowering manufacturers to accelerate New Product Introductions faster with less machine downtime, ultimately driving increased productivity and competitive advantage.

Clemens Jargon, SrVP HF Division, Mycronic AB, stated, “As manufacturers increasingly look for ways to streamline processes further and accelerate productivity, FactoryLogix will be an important tool for our customers to take the complexity out of automation and achieve powerful benefits.”

“Successful two-decade-long corporate relationships are not very common, and we are proud to have had that with Mycronic. We look forward to continuing together with them on this journey by offering collaborative solutions that deliver next-generation factory automation and transformation,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. “FactoryLogix and Mycronic are enabling manufacturers to dramatically shorten time-to-market, maximize productivity, drive operational excellence, and exceed customer expectations. We are pleased to continue to deliver Aegis solutions through our longtime partner Mycronic.”

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Mycronic AB

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Learn more by visiting www.mycronic.com.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.