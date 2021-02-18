Trane Technologies and Aircuity Help Buildings Reopen and Operate Safely with Indoor Air Quality Monitoring and Management Solution

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), through its strategic brand Trane®, has joined forces with indoor air quality monitoring, reporting and ventilation management company Aircuity® to provide automated, data-based indoor air quality monitoring and management solutions for building owners. The integrated Trane and Aircuity system, available in the United States and Canada, collects critical data about a building’s air quality and automatically monitors and adjusts air flow between indoors and outdoors, which is crucial to reducing airborne pathogens and contaminants and managing energy efficiency.

Trane and Aircuity solutions help improve the wellbeing of building occupants and support WELL-Certified buildings through The International WELL Building Institute® (IWBI), and the new WELL Health & Safety Rating.

“One of the most common questions people ask about the quality of indoor environments is, ‘how do I know the air is safe to breathe?’” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “Building managers want to know they are taking the right steps to help ensure indoor spaces are being monitored and maintained to address the safety and health of their occupants. Our collaboration with Aircuity helps provide this assurance. It is one more example of how we’re working with technology-forward companies to address today’s most pressing needs, including healthier and more energy-efficient indoor spaces.”

Data generated by the Aircuity sensors are accessible 24/7 through an online dashboard, to inform building owners of issues they need to resolve. The system’s sensors gather air quality samples from inside and outdoors, which are sent to a sensor suite where Aircuity evaluates the data to assess and monitor air quality. The system integrates with Trane controls and automatically decides whether to increase, decrease or sustain current ventilation levels to improve or maintain IAQ. Having these data points and knowing the building is automatically responding to room air flow needs gives greater peace of mind, especially during the global pandemic as people return to office complexes, university campuses, hotels and other indoor environments.

“We are excited to work with Trane to seamlessly integrate our open platform with their sustainable building solutions,” said Tom Kolsun, vice president of OEM, Aircuity. “Never have indoor air quality and healthy, efficient buildings been more important, and Trane is certainly a world leader on this front. We look forward to working together on bringing the most advanced indoor air quality systems to buildings throughout North America.”

The integrated Trane and Aircuity system aligns with Wellsphere™, Trane’s holistic approach to building wellness that cultivates healthier indoor spaces by enhancing air quality, thermal comfort, lighting and acoustics. Trane solutions support standards and guidelines from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, ASHRAE® and other industry guiding organizations.

It also reflects Trane Technologies’ efforts to advance solutions in indoor environmental quality, through its Center for Healthy & Efficient Spaces (CHES), which convenes leading experts to advance indoor environmental quality policy, strategies and solutions and establish roadmaps for more resilient and sustainable communities.

