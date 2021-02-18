HyperX Welcomes WNBA Champion Basketball Player Aerial Powers to HyperX Brand Ambassador Family

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced Aerial “POWERzSURGE” Powers, professional basketball player, as its latest brand ambassador. Under the new sponsorship, Powers will use HyperX headsets while streaming and gaming. As the official gaming audio sponsor of Aerial Powers, HyperX marks its first foray into the WNBA.

“I am extremely excited to officially join the HyperX family. Anyone who games, knows that hearing an opponent coming before they see you is key to winning. With my HyperX headphones, I have been able to see a big difference in my gameplay and an increase in my number of ‘dubs,’” said Powers. “Rocking HyperX is what will continue to keep me at the top of my game. I am so honored to receive the Heroes treatment and I can’t wait to share with the world the sick creation that we come up with!”

During the 2019 WNBA season, Powers officially launched her Twitch channel, POWERzSURGE, where she plays and streams Apex Legends, Call of Duty and NBA 2K. Powers’ love for gaming started in early childhood, where she would play Nintendo 64 with her family. Gaming has remained an integral part of her life, both as competition and as a way to empower women in gaming, as seen most recently in her POWERZ UP NBA 2K tournament.

“We’re thrilled to sign Aerial to the HyperX family,” said Dustin Illingworth, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “Her skills on the court and remarkable passion for diversity and inclusion in gaming will elevate awareness with gamers and traditional sports fans alike.”

Aligning with HyperX’s goal of inspiring all gamers to achieve their best, Powers brings a desire to promote a healthy gaming lifestyle and aims for increased awareness of diversity and inclusion for females and people of color in sports and gaming.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Powers will receive the HyperX Heroes treatment, including her own hero illustration inspired by her gaming persona. Powers will exclusively use HyperX headsets while gaming and streaming. She joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball player Gordon Hayward, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.