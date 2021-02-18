Church’s Chicken® Selects Qu POS as Part of Global Technology Stack Refresh

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Church’s Chicken®, the iconic down home chicken chain founded in 1952, has selected Qu as its enterprise POS partner, powering omni-channel ordering for approximately 1,000 US-based Church’s Chicken locations. The decision is part of Church’s larger digital transformation initiative and ongoing quest to be the global franchisor of choice.

At the heart of Church’s selection of Qu was a strong desire to modernize its corporate technology stack while improving data access and sophistication, efficiencies and bottom-line costs for franchisees. With Qu’s digital-forward platform, Church’s users gain access to a unified POS for on- and off-premise orders—orchestrated via a single menu management system—enabling more informed data-driven marketing and better guest engagement opportunities.

“Deploying the Qu POS system will help us remove technology barriers blocking our ease of operations and guest engagement,” said Dusty Profumo, EVP and Chief Financial Officer for Church’s Chicken. “We’re doubling down on new systems to give franchisees the best tools they need to be successful. Moving to Qu allows us to empower the other best-in-class vendors in our ecosystem. As an organization, we want to be more agile, collaborative, and help our operators drive top and bottom-line growth.”

The RFP selection and vetting process was nearly two years in duration and included competitive evaluations of many enterprise POS systems, extensive in-lab reviews, and a 6-month pilot phase with select Church’s corporate and franchise locations. The refresh includes collaboration with Synergy Suite for Back Office, Bridg for Consumer Data & Loyalty, and HonorBuilt for hardware installation and support.

“Moving our technology systems off legacy software to modern, API-first solutions will help us collect and use valuable data, improving our marketing and sales intelligence, and ultimately providing more personalized experiences to our guests,” said Kerry Leo, Senior Director of Information and Technology for Church’s Chicken.

“We’ll be able to meet our guests where they prefer to be met, especially during these fast-changing times,” added Alan Magee, VP of Digital Marketing and Technology.

Enterprise restaurant operators are quickly seeking to transform their operations to take advantage of expanded off-premise and digital ordering channels to drive revenue in the face of the pandemic. Qu has redefined traditional POS constructs away from countertop systems and dated software into a more dynamic, flexible software approach. With Qu, operators benefit from increased levels of flexibility desperately needed to manage locations, data, menus, pricing, reports, employees, and more—across native and 3rd party channels, for thousands of restaurants—all from one place.

“We couldn't be more excited to continue our journey with Church’s Chicken and deploy hundreds of stores on our platform in the next few months. I’m confident that Qu’s modern, omni-channel solution will help Church’s to unify the management of all in-store and digital order channels from a single interface, delivering more scalable growth opportunities for its devoted franchisees and operators, said Amir Hudda, Chief Executive Officer of Qu.

“Our enterprise solution has been significantly enhanced for large QSR brands, while ensuring that operators have advanced solutions for drive-thru and curbside operations critical for pandemic performance. For two years now, we have been on a mission to end the fragmentation and disconnected experiences that too many operators and their guests deal with day in and out. We’re bringing it to fruition with Church’s and many other soon-to-be-announced customers,” said Hudda.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brands Church’s Texas Chicken in the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken

About Qu

Qu is a restaurant technology company focused on disrupting the legacy POS mindset by providing the industry's first truly connected, multi-channel ordering platform.

Built specifically for QSRs and Fast Casual brands, our open & API-first technology delivers on the unanswered promises of a "frictionless" guest and operator experience. How?

- Native out-of-the-box solutions for in-store, drive-thru and web ordering

- Single menu management platform across all order channels

- Bi-directional integrations with third-party delivery providers

- One unified data set, enabling one view of your guest

- Freedom of choice to partner with best-in-class providers for loyalty and back of house

- Ability to keep or switch payment processors anytime

Beyond the technology, we’re thought leaders passionate about moving restaurants forward in a more cost and operationally efficient way.