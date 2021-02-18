“Aman Residences, Tokyo” and New “Janu Tokyo” Hotel Brand Highlight Toranomon-Azabudai Urban Redevelopment Project

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mori Building Co., Ltd., Japan’s leading urban landscape developer, announced today that it will partner with Aman, the operator of diverse world-class luxury hotels and resorts, in the Toranomon-Azabudai Urban Redevelopment Project, a massive urban renewal undertaking that will revitalize a large area of central Tokyo when completed in 2023. The two main outcomes of the partnership will be the branded residence Aman Residences, Tokyo and luxury hotel Janu Tokyo, Aman’s sister brand, marking the debut of the Janu brand in Japan.

Shingo Tsuji, President and CEO of Mori Building, said: “Tokyo must add to its magnetic power if it is to succeed in its competition with the world’s greatest cities. Mori Building is joining hands with Aman, which operates diverse world-class resorts, to provide a world-leading residential environment and hotel unlike anything ever seen in Tokyo, where people will achieve harmony with nature as well as connect with and inspire others through creativity. By realizing this new form of ‘urban wellness,’ Mori Building will enhance Tokyo's magnetic power.”

Vladislav Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman and Janu, said: “Launching our first urban Aman Residences in Japan is a milestone moment in the history of Aman and speaks to our brand’s close relationship and symbiosis with this country and its incredibly special culture. Working with leading developers Mori Building, and being part of the Toranomon-Azabudai project, will enable us to bring to life Aman’s fifth development within Japan, this time offering a permanent sanctuary for owners as well as exclusive access to the Aman lifestyle. Furthermore, it will provide the setting for Janu Tokyo. In this hub of culture and art, we want to connect guests to the heart of this vibrant community and offer a chance for creative expression.”

Aman Residences, Tokyo — incomparable urban residential experiences

Aman Residences, Tokyo will be located on floors 54–64 of the 330-meter A District Tower, will offer 91 hotel-branded residences with exclusive services, including a residents-only Aman Spa (some 1,400 m²). Aman’s signature hospitality—both warm and unassuming—will enable residents to enjoy extraordinarily peaceful lifestyles while overlooking the vibrant Tokyo metropolis. The Tower’s sophisticated architectural design is the masterful work of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects (USA) and interior design has been crafted by Yabu Pushelberg (Canada).

Janu Tokyo — Aman’s sister brand debuts in Japan

Aman’s luxury hotel brand Janu will make its Japan debut with Janu Tokyo on floors 1–13 in the B-2 District Tower. The hotel is designed by Denniston (Malaysia) under the leadership of Jean-Michel Gathy. In addition to approx. 120 luxury rooms, all offering excellent views of a central square filled with lush greenery, Janu Tokyo will boast Japan’s largest spa (some 3,500 m²) with spa treatment and a fitness center, six restaurants, and a cafe and bars for leisure and business gatherings. Janu Tokyo will welcome guests from around the world.

About Aman

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 33 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 20 destinations across the world, with a further seven under construction. The next Aman to open will be Aman New York. In 2020, a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit was unveiled. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Janu launches with three forthcoming hotels which are already under construction: Montenegro (2022), Al Ula in Saudi Arabia (2022) and Tokyo (2023), as well as a robust pipeline of future hotels.

About Mori Building

Mori Building is an innovative urban developer based in Tokyo. The company is committed to maximizing the magnetic power of cities by creating and nurturing safe, sustainable and cosmopolitan urban centers based on its unique Vertical Garden City concept of high-rise centers for business, education, leisure and residence. The concept is applied in the company’s many leading-edge projects, including ARK Hills, Roppongi Hills and Toranomon Hills in Tokyo and the Shanghai World Financial Center. Mori Building is also engaged in real estate leasing, project management and consultation. Please visit www.mori.co.jp/en

