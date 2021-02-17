Gafcon Tapped to Oversee Next Phase of Mixed-Use Shanghai Development

Gafcon will oversee Zizhu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone’s third phase, which centers on Orchid Lake Hotel, a 5-star business-class resort and conference center along the Huangpu River about 18 miles south of Shanghai in China. (Rendering courtesy of WATG)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After successfully planning and designing the first two phases of China’s Zizhu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Gafcon, Inc. is now leading the planning and designing of the third phase of the 3,200-acre, mixed-use waterfront project. The San Diego-based construction and project management firm will oversee Zizhu’s third phase, which centers on Orchid Lake Hotel, a 5-star business-class resort and conference center along the Huangpu River about 18 miles south of Shanghai.

The luxury hotel will serve visitors to Zizhu, an important technology, science, research and business hub in the Shanghai area. Orchid Lake Hotel will feature conference, reception and workspace and an executive lounge, as well as 360 guest rooms, a spa and gymnasium. The hotel will incorporate the surrounding natural landscape and beauty of both the River and the newly built Orchid Lake, as well as botanical and sculpture gardens. It will be China’s first ever “sail up” hotel with a yacht club providing access from the River.

Gafcon Chief Development Officer Bryan Benso brings a wealth of real estate and master planning experience to Zizhu, including unique expertise in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

“China has emerged as a leader in the post COVID-19 pandemic world and has seen hotel occupancy return to its pre-pandemic rates, so we know the time is right to pick up where we left off,” Benso said. “After a delay because of the pandemic, Gafcon is excited to continue working on this visionary development. The Orchid Lake Hotel will be the next feature in Zizhu’s forward-thinking strategic planning, which incorporates sustainability, health and safety within the fabric of community connectedness.”

Gafcon’s and Benso’s commitment to, and experience with, maximizing complex designs for vibrant communities will ensure Zizhu transforms into a premiere “15-minute city” — a community that supports business and industry by providing people everything they need for a live-work-play lifestyle within 15 minutes of home.

Gafcon previously led the planning and development for Zizhu’s first two phases: Purple Bay and InnoTown. These two phases have a combined value of $12 billion.

Purple Bay supports the growing urban center with schools, homes, an aquarium, an art academy, a botanic garden, retail space, a medical clinic and plenty of outdoor and recreational space. InnoTown will serve as the home to an R&D center, which is already drawing Global 500 companies, including General Electric and Coca-Cola, as well as two universities and additional housing, retail, entertainment and hospitality space.

Transportation plays a central role in Zizhu, with three planned underground light-rail transit stops connecting Zizhu with the greater region. Zizhu will also include a marina to accommodate personal watercraft and an overhead tram.

Gafcon is partnering with seven shareholders (including Minhang District People’s Government, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Zijiang Holdings and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.) on Zizhu. The project promotes urban renewal, reshapes public space, improves the region’s economic vitality, enhances culture and repairs the ecological environment. In addition, Gafcon is working closely with world-premiere resort design firm WATG, which is designing the Orchid Lake Hotel.

“Working in China amid the current political climate, travel restrictions due to the pandemic, and trade war requires an unprecedented level of trust between us and the client. Based on our work together over the past four years, this trust and confidence is firmly in place and has allowed us to continue our work together in an uninterrupted and mutually supportive manner,” said Gafcon CEO Yehudi “Gaf” Gaffen. “We are honored that Zizhu wants Gafcon to continue its visionary work on this important and transformational project for the Shanghai and Minhang District.”

ABOUT GAFCON:

Gafcon, Inc. provides comprehensive services in construction, development, program and project management, as well as development and construction consulting support. The company’s techniques and methodology were developed as a response to increasing client demand for more effective controls, focusing on controlling cost, time and quality. Gafcon’s diverse portfolio includes projects from the educational, residential, governmental, public works and commercial sectors. As an award-winning firm, Gafcon has been recognized in Engineering News-Record's Top 50 Program Management and Top 100 Construction Management Firm lists and has been named among the fastest-growing architectural, engineering and environmental consulting firms in the United States. Gafcon has also received numerous awards applauding its application of technology in its business practices, namely Gold and Silver Constructech Vision Awards. Learn more at www.gafcon.com.