Elvie Partners with Meena Harris and HeyMama to Break Barriers for Women

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elvie, the female-led FemTech innovator of the world’s first silent wearable breast pump, will host “Glass Ceiling Day,” a virtual event to inspire conversation and awareness around the critical issues impacting women across the world today. The event, in collaboration with HeyMama, the social platform for working mothers, will take place on February 23 and feature discussion between distinguished women’s advocates Tania Boler, Founder and CEO of Elvie, and Meena Harris, New York Times best-selling author and co-Founder and co-CEO of Phenomenal.

“At this momentous time, I’m thrilled to join the inspiring Meena Harris, who as an entrepreneur, activist and mother, shares my passion for disrupting the status quo,” said Tania Boler, Founder and CEO of Elvie. “Championing women is at the core of our mission at Elvie, and now more than ever we are committed to empowering them in their everyday lives and shattering any and all glass ceilings that could cap their potential.”

“Glass Ceiling Day” will open a dialogue around topics such as women’s health, female entrepreneurship, challenges facing working mothers, and social justice issues impacting the lives of women across the globe.

"At HeyMama, we know the personal is political and vice versa. So we're incredibly proud and excited to host Elvie and Meena Harris during a time that, if nothing else, has highlighted how our nation's politics can impact our daily lives," Katya Libin, CEO and Co-Founder of HeyMama, said. "Every day at HeyMama, we witness the power of community and what can be accomplished when women come together to share knowledge. So we can't wait to see the change that will come from this important and poignant conversation."

The free event will take place on February 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST. To register and for more information visit https://glassceilingday2021.splashthat.com/.

About Elvie

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women. After realizing the lack of support for new mums, CEO Tania Boler brought together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to redesign the existing unattractive and outdated medical devices in women’s health into sleek consumer products that could be used at home.

Elvie now has four products on the market. The first to launch, Elvie Trainer, is an award winning Kegel trainer and app. Used to help women strengthen the pelvic floor via fun, five minute workouts, Elvie Trainer is recommended by more than 1,000 health professionals worldwide. Its second product, Elvie Pump, is the world's first silent, wearable breast pump. Elvie Pump is completely cordless and worn inside a bra, making it possible for women to pump anytime, anywhere - at home, at work or on-the-go.

The newest additions to the line-up are Elvie Curve and Elvie Catch; both enhancing the Elvie breastfeeding range. Elvie Curve is a wearable, silicone breast pump that uses natural suction to enable comfortable, hands-free expression while you are pumping or breastfeeding using the other breast. And Elvie Catch is a set of two secure milk collection cups to catch leaks and collect additional milk.

Elvie has been listed at No. 7 in the 2020 Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 and was named one of WIRED's 100 Hottest Startups of 2019. For more information visit elvie.com.

About HeyMama

HeyMama is the largest and fastest growing online community of working and entrepreneurial moms in the country, dedicated to providing support, information, relationships, and solidarity with all working moms. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.