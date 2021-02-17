As World of Work Changes, Staffing Leader PeopleReady Announces Brand Refresh with Simple Message: We Are Ready™

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For job seekers and companies alike, the past year saw unprecedented changes to business as usual. Staffing leader PeopleReady says many of these changes, such as the increased role of temporary jobs in the workforce, are here to stay—and it is ready to help navigate the change. Today the company announced a new brand promise, refreshed branding and redesigned websites to complement recently implemented enhancements to its tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever before.

PeopleReady knows that leading the staffing industry's continued digital transformation will be crucial to fulfilling tomorrow’s workforce needs. In response, the company is introducing its new “Within Reach” brand promise that underscores its deep commitment to connecting people and work with solutions that meet candidates where they are and enable companies to connect with the quality workforce they need.

PeopleReady’s recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine, combined with a new virtual onboarding experience, puts Work Within Reach™ for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Continued optimizations of PeopleReady’s award-winning JobStack® app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work. This recently launched feature has reduced the time it takes for candidates to get hired and assigned to a position by 87%, enabling PeopleReady to more quickly connect customers with the workforces they need as part of PeopleReady’s Workforce Within Reach™ brand promise for its customers.

“At PeopleReady, we are deeply committed to the ongoing elevation of our staffing technologies and service delivery model to put work and a workforce within reach. That means helping to make something that can be difficult—whether that’s finding workers or finding work—easier and faster,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “Staffing firms are playing a heightened role in workforce strategies, and we know this will only grow in the future. Our new brand promise, revitalized branding and energized culture speak to our readiness to lead the transformation happening in our industry and to put quality work and a quality workforce within reach. When it comes to connecting people and work, in both today’s climate and tomorrow’s, we are ready.”

As the world of work continues to change, staffing firms will become even more integrated into traditional workforce models and staffing apps will play an increasingly important role.

According to recent PeopleReady research:

85% of hiring managers have increased their usage of staffing apps to find workers.

Over half of companies reported that they’ve relied more on staffing firms during the pandemic.

40% say the future of staffing will include more temporary workers in traditional workforce models.

For over 30 years, PeopleReady has been helping businesses run and helping people find work as it strives to be the most innovative, most accessible and most trusted staffing partner for companies and candidates. The company’s intuitive JobStack app empowers quick connections—providing businesses with immediate access to PeopleReady’s vast and expanding network of ready-to-dispatch temporary staff 24/7 and making connecting with work easy and convenient for job seekers.

Whether you’re looking for your next job or need to find workers for your next project, PeopleReady is ready to help.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and its skilled trades division focuses on providing highly skilled tradespeople. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, energy, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com or www.skilled.peopleready.com.