PPD Honored for Employee Development Programs that Deliver Results for Customers

Jay Dixon, senior vice president of quality and enterprise learning, reflects on PPD being named to Training magazine’s 2021 Training Top 100 list for the 10th year in a row.

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) has been recognized for the 10th consecutive year as one of the leading U.S. businesses for employee learning and development. PPD was named to Training magazine’s Top 100 list, which honors companies that demonstrate measurable results from effective employee learning and development tied to strategic goals.

“Earning this recognition for the 10th year in a row underscores PPD’s commitment to achieving effective training and employee development outcomes that provide tangible benefit to our customers and their drug-development initiatives,” said Jay Dixon, senior vice president of quality and enterprise learning at PPD. “Our learning culture contributes to making PPD a great company to work for and helps increase employee engagement and retention, enhancing continuity in our customers’ important research programs.”

To view a video of Dixon reflecting on this accomplishment, visit http://bit.ly/3ptYwxQ.

PPD designs, develops and deploys a wide range of employee learning and performance programs, providing ongoing training and development that engages employees for optimal performance, leverages technology, develops staff and measures outcomes.

“PPD’s learning strategy is directly linked with corporate objectives and is laser-focused to help its business achieve critical priorities,” said Lorri Freifeld, Training magazine’s editor-in-chief. “In the last year, the company initiated landmark project delivery upskilling initiatives to supercharge the performance of the thousands of its employees delivering clinical trials. PPD’s training leverages leading-edge technology, measurement methods and collaboration for optimum learner experience and engagement.”

This year marks a milestone for PPD as it is the highest ranking the company has received on Training magazine’s list. Training’s rankings are based on a variety of benchmarking statistics, such as total training budget; percentage of payroll; number of training hours per employee program; goals, evaluation, measurement and workplace surveys; hours of training per employee annually; and detailed formal programs.

Employee learning and development at PPD includes leadership and high-potential development, key talent programs, technical skills, job-specific training and individual contributor soft skills training, all of which are integrated and aligned with business goals and objectives. These initiatives are driven from the highest levels within PPD and supported by PPD’s global learning council, an enterprise-wide, cross-functional group of leaders working to ensure that PPD is a high-performing learning organization.

Rita Bragadesto, PPD principal learning specialist, also was named a 2020 Top 5 Emerging Training Leader by Training magazine. The honor recognizes training professionals who have been in the industry for two to 10 years and have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, business savvy and training instincts. Bragadesto received her award at Training’s virtual ceremony on Feb. 8.

About PPD

