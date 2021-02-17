Crocs Selects Cloudinary to Create and Deliver More Engaging Visual Experiences Online

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced that Crocs, a world leader in innovative casual footwear, has selected Cloudinary’s industry-leading Media Experience Platform to automate its entire image management lifecycle and deliver a more engaging visual-first customer experience. Crocs joins a long list of leading retail and e-commerce customers using Cloudinary for media management including Everlane, Bombas, Neiman Marcus, Under Armour and Reformation.

Visuals are the heart of any retail or e-commerce site, and increasingly so today with Covid concerns and lockdowns limiting our access to in-store experiences. Committed to ensuring the best online customer experience possible, Crocs turned to Cloudinary to greatly simplify its image management processes and ensure its visuals were delivered fast and flawlessly no matter where or how their customers were engaging.

With Cloudinary’s Media Experience Platform, Crocs can eliminate the time- and resource-intensive process of manually creating different variants of every image for all possible browsers, devices, channels and campaigns. Cloudinary’s intelligent image transformation capabilities allow Crocs to automatically crop, resize, transcode, filter, and optimize images for any use case in near real time.

“Crocs has strategically prioritized a digital-led route to market as a key pillar for global growth. Part of that means creating positive online experiences that keep consumers engaged throughout their journey, from the homepage to checkout,” said Michelle Connors, eCommerce Product Operations Manager, Crocs. “Cloudinary’s image management solution will allow our development teams to create an efficient, consistent brand experience with media assets that are transformed, optimized, and delivered at the right place and the right time. We look forward to incorporating a new level of automation while continuing to deliver the experience that consumers expect from Crocs.”

“We know how important visuals are to our online experiences. The correlation between fast load times and better customer engagement is indisputable,” said Sanjay Sarathy, VP Marketing, Cloudinary. “In addition to speed, brands must ensure that the right content is delivered to the right person every time, and that consumers have a variety of visual options, from 360 spin sets to 3D. This business critical content also creates big challenges for those managing and delivering them, especially at the pace and volume brands are required to manage today. What was once feasible with a lot of time and manual effort is becoming impossible without the right tools and automation. We’re thrilled to be working with Crocs and look forward to making sure that managing and delivering perfect images is something they no longer have to worry about.”

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 7,500 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.