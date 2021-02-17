iCapital Network® and CAIA Association Partner to Launch AltsEdgeTM – an Alternative Investing Education Program for Financial Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital Network1, the global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the professional body for the global alternative investment industry, today announced the launch of AltsEdgeTM, a new education initiative designed to help advisors better understand alternative investments and how they can leverage these products to improve client outcomes.

The AltsEdgeTM program will initially consist of ten guided modules covering an overview of the private markets, various types of strategies and product structures, hedge funds, registered funds, and portfolio construction. The modules, which progress the advisor from foundational knowledge through the practical considerations in employing alternatives, are hosted on a best-in-class learning management system that includes in-program learning assessments and the opportunity for continuing education (CE) credits.

This product-agnostic program is a joint venture of iCapital’s newly created 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the iCapital Foundation, dedicated to advisor and investor education alongside other social and community support initiatives. The nonprofit will host the education program in partnership with CAIA Association, the leading credentialling body in the alternatives industry.

“Clients will continue to want and need greater access to private markets, and they are naturally looking to their financial advisors to manage their investment diversification across a more complex set of offerings,” said William J. Kelly, CEO of the CAIA Association. “But as advisors act on a broader client allocation model, there is a need to educate. Alternative investments can be a powerful tool when understood and used properly, and we are very pleased to partner with iCapital Network to equip the advisor community with these invaluable learning materials.”

“Wealth managers are seeing heightened receptivity to alternative investments from clients, but comprehensive, foundational education continues to be cited as a barrier to increased adoption,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. “The best results occur when financial advisors and their clients are appropriately informed on the risks and considerations of investing in alternatives. This program represents both our commitment to our clients’ success and a significant leap forward for the alternative investments education marketplace.”

The 10-part educational program will cover the following topics:

Using Alternatives Wisely Understanding the Private Markets Private Equity I Hedge Funds I: Industry Overview and Market Opportunities Private Credit Hedge Funds II: Investment Strategies and Portfolio Considerations Real Assets Understanding Registered Funds Incorporating Registered Funds in Client Portfolios Portfolio Construction

The first four modules are available now and advisors can learn more about the program here.

“The CAIA Association team has been at the forefront of alternative investment education for nearly two decades, and we are thrilled to take this next step with them to cement our shared goal of empowering advisors with knowledge about alternative investing opportunities,” added Mr. Calcano.

This is the latest initiative in iCapital’s concentrated development of a comprehensive education program designed to support advisors in understanding alternatives and incorporating them into their practices. In January, iCapital acquired AI Insight, an alternative investment education and compliance platform offering financial advisors investment research, training, qualification, and compliance support for a broad range of alternative investments, including private capital, hedge funds, non-traded REITs and BDCs, and alternative mutual funds. Last September, iCapital announced its purchase of a portfolio analytics tool, factorE, to evaluate and manage complex portfolios that hold a mix of traditional and alternative investments. iCapital also offers robust thought leadership and resources on market trends, emerging product strategies, and fund management, and continues to develop partnerships throughout the advisor industry to support this aim.

About iCapital Network

iCapital Network’s mission is to power the world’s alternative investment marketplace. Its financial technology platform has transformed the way alternative investments are bought, sold and managed through tech-based solutions for advisors, their high-net-worth client base, wealth management firms, asset managers, and banks. The firm’s flagship platform offers advisors and their clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments at lower minimums with a full suite of due diligence, administrative support and reporting in a secure digital environment. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s turnkey technology solutions to provide clients with quality funds and simplified operational workflows in an intuitive digital experience. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s tech-enabled services to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. iCapital was recognized in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 Forbes FinTech 50 and was named Solutions Provider of the Year in the 2020 MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards. As of December 31, 2020, iCapital Network has more than 340 employees and services more than $68bn in global client assets for more than 125,000 underlying accounts.

For additional information, please visit iCapital Network's website at www.icapitalnetwork.com See disclosures here.

About the CAIA Association

CAIA Association is a global professional body dedicated to creating greater alignment, transparency, and knowledge for all investors, with a specific emphasis on alternative investments. A Member-driven organization representing professionals in more than 100 countries, CAIA Association advocates for the highest ethical standards. The organization provides unbiased insight on a broad range of investment strategies and industry issues, key among them being efforts to bring greater diversification to portfolio construction decisions to achieve better long-term investor outcomes. To learn more about CAIA Association and how to become part of the organization’s mission, please visit https://caia.org/.

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (herein “iCapital Network,” “iCapital” or “the Company”)