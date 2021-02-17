Voyager Takes Step to Strengthen Financial Position with Support of Equityholders and Unsecured Noteholders

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (“Voyager” or the “Company”), a leading global aviation investment firm, announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle with beneficial owners of more than a majority of the Company’s 8.500% Senior Notes due 2021 and holders of 100% of the Company’s equity to commence a debt restructuring that will strengthen the Company’s overall financial position and enable the Company to focus on growth. Voyager does not anticipate any change in its day-to-day operations or the services it provides to its customers throughout this process.

“We are pleased with the confidence represented by the agreement with such stable, supportive financial partners. While there’s no denying that the pandemic has significantly impacted the aviation industry, this transaction better positions us to capitalize on growth opportunities for the long term and times our business trajectory with the industry’s anticipated recovery,” said Voyager’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lungariello. “Our balance sheet and business growth opportunities remain strong, underpinned by our unparalleled relationships with customers, OEMs and partners.”

Voyager has a diverse, global customer base consisting of prominent passenger and cargo airlines that include Air France, AirBridgeCargo, Cebu Pacific, Sichuan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Alitalia. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s fleet had a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.6 years and there were no scheduled lease maturities until 2022. These existing airline partnerships and lease terms, modern fleet, and the execution of this transaction represent a strong financial base for Voyager as it looks towards future growth opportunities.

About Voyager:

Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC is a privately held aviation investment firm and leading commercial aircraft leasing company based in Ireland. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist of primarily young and modern, wide and narrow-body aircraft.

