Leading United Kingdom Landfill Service Operator Brings Insight on Data-Driven Gas Detection to Blackline Collective

COLCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced that Enovert has joined Blackline Collective. Enovert is one of the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) leading landfill and waste resource management companies. As the first organisation to officially join the Collective, Enovert shared insight on its data-driven approach to safety and preventing gas exposure among its workforce.

“We see data collection and analysis as the present and future of the industrial sector,” said Mark Silvester, CEO of Enovert. “If an organisation has the capability of tracking and using data to improve operations, enhance work practices and mitigate risks, employees are safer and our surrounding communities are more sustainable. Joining Blackline Collective enables us to share how we’ve implemented a data-centric approach to safety, which we hope will help others around the world operate even more safely and responsibly.”

Managing more than 2.3 million tonnes of waste each year and producing renewable energy from biogas, Enovert’s employees regularly extract landfill gas for energy generation. Since these gases are primarily comprised of methane, Enovert has invested heavily in gas detection solutions and data analytics to ensure worker safety. This strategy equips Enovert with real-time and historical data on employee whereabouts and gas hazard levels, enabling them to make fluid adjustments to operations that enhance workplace safety.

Additionally, Enovert’s data-centric approach to gas detection plays a significant role in sustainability and helping the UK meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By using data proactively to track and increase its gas capture rate, Enovert regularly exceeds compliance standards and provides accurate reporting to its local environmental agency. These practices ensure the safe and secure disposal of waste and the generation of essential electricity to power 75,000 homes across the UK responsibly.

“Enovert’s work in mitigating gas exposure risk among its workforce has set the standard in modern day gas detection, connectivity and workplace safety,” said Simon Rich, UK, Ireland, Scandinavia & Eastern Europe Zone Manager for Blackline Safety. “Organisations in the UK, North America and other areas around the world can learn valuable insight from Mark and his team. Whether its practices to monitor methane gas hazard levels in real time to protect workers, or using analytics to enhance reporting to an environmental agency, these insights are the key reason we formed Blackline Collective — to empower others with experiences and learnings they wouldn’t otherwise have.”

Blackline Collective establishes a community for leaders in any industry to share experiences, best practices and strategies with each other that have helped improve the safety and productivity of their respective organisations. To learn more about Enovert’s safety program and its strategy for further protecting its people through data analytics, visit Collective.BlacklineSafety.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organisations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.