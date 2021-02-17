Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Partners With Snapsheet Appraisal Services Further Adding Market Leading Claims Capabilities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, announced today that it is partnering with Snapsheet Appraisal Services – a leader in cloud-native claims management solutions – to deliver best-in-class claims management technology to customers.

In recent months, Skyward Specialty has made a series of strategic investments to further deliver outstanding commercial auto claims services and capabilities to its customers. The Company recently added a “quick-strike” response service to ensure that an investigator is on the scene of an accident within 2 hours of notice, regardless of location. Additionally, Skyward Specialty simplified and expanded its multi-channel first notice of loss to further enhance customer experience when a loss event of any type occurs.

The partnership with Snapsheet is a further step in Skyward Specialty’s effort to partner with the very best technology companies and to advance the Company’s claim capabilities including the rapid advances in claims-related technology, “big data” analytics, telematics, and artificial intelligence, among others. With the Snapsheet partnership, Skyward Specialty takes another meaningful step towards delivering superior and efficient claims-handling processes and outcomes for Skyward Specialty’s customers. Snapsheet’s virtual appraisal process enables the assessment and settlement of claims within hours of the claim being filed. By eliminating the need to wait for an in-person damage assessment, this strategic approach speeds up the claim process and improves overall customer satisfaction.

“ We are embracing new technologies in every facet of our business to drive out cost, improve loss outcomes and deliver superior customer experiences. As part of this initiative, our partnership with Snapsheet streamlines our appraisal experience and provides greater transparency into our customers’ needs,” said Sean Duffy, Chief Claims Officer of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. “ Snapsheet’s advanced technology will ensure that vehicles are quickly repaired and back in-service, thereby providing a better claims experience and service to our insureds.”

“ At Snapsheet, we work with every type of vehicle, from private passenger to complex specialty commercial vehicles, and have the ability to finetune our technology, processes and people to create a unique process for carriers and their customers,” said Andy Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of Snapsheet. “ We are thrilled to help Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as they expand their business and look to create a preeminent specialty insurance business. We look forward to providing their clients with more impactful solutions and expedited commercial claims experiences.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a property and casualty insurance holding company with nearly a billion dollars in premium and $2BN in assets. The company has highly respected businesses in specialty lines including management and professional liability, healthcare professional liability, medical stop loss, surety, E&S property and liability, large commercial property, programs, as well as multi-line solutions for the energy, trucking and construction industries.

Skyward Specialty’s subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company; Imperium Insurance Company; Great Midwest Insurance Company; Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company; and Boston Indemnity Company, Inc. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Skyward Specialty was formerly known as Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG). For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and products, please visit www.skywardinsurance.com.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is a leader in cloud-native claims management technology, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and insurtech and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com.