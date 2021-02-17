Behavox Integrates WhatsApp and WeChat Data Into Compliance Platform With TeleMessage Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the world’s only AI-based data operating platform used by firms to catch misconduct before it causes massive regulatory fines and company crises, today announced its ability to capture and supervise mobile data from the WhatsApp and WeChat platforms, thanks to a new integration partnership with TeleMessage, a provider of mobile communication capture and archiving for compliance with financial regulations.

“ As dispersed workforces are now the norm, the number of secure messaging applications being used to communicate with clients and each other for business purposes is expanding greatly, and employees are taking conversations away from traditional communications channels as many as 45 times more than one year ago onto platforms like WhatsApp and WeChat,” said Kiryl Trembovolski, Chief Operating Officer, Behavox. “ Our partnership with TeleMessage greatly reinforces the capture coverage of the Behavox Compliance solution, allowing our customers to ingest and supervise WhatsApp and WeChat messages, attachments, and calls in near real-time. For our business, the capture of WhatsApp and WeChat data is an important milestone bringing us one step closer in our mission of organizing all the enterprise data in the world and making it useful for our clients.”

The partnership will ensure the seamless ingestion of communications across WhatsApp and WeChat by TeleMessage, and integration into the Behavox platform, enabling delivery of detailed, actionable analytics for leading financial firms. Pairing Behavox and TeleMessage's solutions will also provide access to an ecosystem of artificial intelligence voice technology capabilities. The partnership will strengthen Behavox's ability to help customers to leverage and analyze their own data to help avoid regulatory fines and protect and preserve the integrity of their operations, as well as the hard-earned trust from their own clients.

“ We are excited to add the TeleMessage mobile data capture capabilities to the Behavox platform to more effectively monitor and record mobile text, calls and chats of a wider number of communications platforms, including modern communications tools such as WeChat and WhatsApp," said Gil Shapira, VP of Business Development, TeleMessage. “ We’re thrilled to partner with Behavox to provide customers with reliable and secure compliance offerings between TeleMessage and Behavox's risk and compliance platform, enabling customers to effectively fulfill their regulatory electronic communications and voice supervision requirements."

TeleMessage is widely recognized as an innovative messaging leader providing enterprises and mobile operators with mobility solutions and next-generation wireless communication technologies. TeleMessage helps organizations of all sizes across industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, and mobile network carriers globally to leverage the power of the mobile channel with its robust communications platform.

Behavox and TeleMessage's technology teams will work together across multiple R&D areas to provide effective and reliable infrastructure developments in the future. As threats come from different places and speak different languages, Behavox's enterprise-class solution covers 10 languages and more than 150 data types, more than any other competitor. Behavox enables clients to analyze content from billions of internal communications interactions, such as voice data, as well as email, text, social media, collaboration tools and communications apps.

Find current job openings at Behavox

Read about the latest Behavox announcements and news coverage

Read about the latest industry trends through the Behavox blog

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the gold standard for enterprise risk and compliance solutions. Its AI-powered technology helps global banks, hedge funds, and private equity firms identify bad actors quickly and accurately, preventing massive fines and company-debilitating crises. Behavox solutions uncover financial regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and market manipulation as well as HR-related misconduct, such as racism, sexual harassment, and discrimination. As an award-winning team of innovators and industry experts, Behavox has a reputation for successfully implementing the largest, most complex, global projects in the market. Customers rely on Behavox as an indispensable extension of their teams. They depend on Behavox to protect the integrity of their operations and preserve the trust of their clients. Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, London, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

About TeleMessage

TeleMessage is widely recognized as an innovative messaging leader providing enterprises and mobile operators with mobility solutions and next-generation wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries, including financial services, government, healthcare and network carriers globally to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. The TeleMessage products portfolio includes: Mobile Archiver, Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging. For more information, visit: www.telemessage.com