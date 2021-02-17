National CineMedia (NCM) Launches New Upgraded Cinema Advertising Management System With Advertising Accord From Unique X

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has made a new long-term agreement with Unique X, a world leading movie channel software technology company, with the launch of a new upgraded cinema advertising management software solution, Advertising Accord.

Unique X and National CineMedia worked together over the past two years to jointly develop and tailor Advertising Accord for the specific needs of the U.S. market. The new version of Advertising Accord will now manage all inventory for NCM’s Noovie pre-show and movie theatre lobby products across NCM’s network of 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC), offering broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement on over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). With this launch, Advertising Accord is now driving 40,000 cinema advertising screens across four continents, including some of the largest markets such as the UK, U.S. and Canada.

The new, sophisticated, fully digital Advertising Accord system provides delivery optimization, inventory management and monetization, intelligent dynamic scheduling, increased flexibility, and workflow automation to allow brands in the U.S. to truly harness the power of cinema advertising. Utilizing the latest server less cloud technologies the system can produce up to 30 million playlists per week. In addition, NCM advertising clients will now have the ability to buy cinema in broadcast weeks like other premium video to take advantage of early film openings.

National CineMedia (NCM)’s CEO Tom Lesinski said, “The implementation of our new Advertising Accord cinema advertising management system in partnership with Unique X will make it more effortless for brands to work with us to get in front of world-class movie content, and will allow us to compete directly with major digital ad platforms. This new streamlined end-to-end process will result in significant operational efficiencies for NCM, while giving our advertising partners the ability to buy our cinema inventory the same way as they are used to buying other premium video and digital options.”

The relationship with National CineMedia highlights Advertising Accord's position as the pre-eminent theater advertising platform, and Unique X's worldwide commitment to pre-show technology. Unique X's software development operational strength and robust processes have acquired ISO/IEC 27001 certification as part of the project.

Unique X’s CEO Roger Harris noted, “The long-term partnership with NCM further validates and underlines the market leadership of Unique X in the optimization of advertising revenues for the cinema channel, and NCM’s confidence in Unique X’s development capability and proven expertise in this area is clearly demonstrated by our significant long-term agreement.”

About Unique X

Unique X is a brand for the future of digital cinema, providing intelligent autonomous solutions and content services. Unique X operates in 80 countries globally and specializes in delivering innovative cinema software. To date, more than 200 million GB of data have been transferred, and over 300 million advertising playlists have been delivered. Cinema solutions include RosettaBridge TMS (Theater Management System), RosettaNet Circuit Management System, Movie Transit (Digital Cinema Package Content Delivery Network), Basekey (KDM management), RosettaPOS (Point of Sale), RosettaLive (Event Streaming) and our suite of sophisticated pre-show products of Advertising Accord, AdTransit and SmartTrailering.

www.uniquex.com

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, how Advertising Accord will allow NCM to manage its inventory, how brands will view the benefits of Advertising Accord, in general and as compared to other platforms, and the potential for efficiencies, cost-savings and increased revenues. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties.

DMA is a registered trademark of The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.