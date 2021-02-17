Equilar Announces New Strategic Partnership With Navatar, Premier Investment Management Software for Dealmakers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Navatar. Navatar is the premier software platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, serving more than 600 clients across 35 countries, and is a Gold ISV Salesforce Partner.

Last year, Equilar launched ExecAtlas for Salesforce, which was developed for organizations navigating the complexities of B2B sales to drive increased engagement with C-Suite decision makers and new business opportunities. The partnership with Navatar expands the reach of the ExecAtlas offering in the financial sector to Navatar’s global client base.

“Navatar’s strength in deal management coupled with its robust relationship nurturing capabilities gives dealmakers a distinctive advantage,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “ExecAtlas enhances Navatar’s platform by helping to identify and accelerate deal opportunities through network relationships. Our combined strengths make for an invaluable platform for the private capital ecosystem that is powered by relationships.”

“Equilar’s extensive database of decision makers and deal makers at the top of corporate America spanning both public and private companies is a game changer for Navatar clients,” said Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar. “With ExecAtlas integrated in our solutions, it’s never been easier for our clients to gain a competitive edge by identifying hidden deal opportunities in their own networks. While Navatar provides extensive intelligence on known relationships, Equilar ExecAtlas helps identify unknown connections. This level of business intelligence changes how dealmakers can harness their network for new opportunities.”

Equilar ExecAtlas for Salesforce organizes data to maximize the value of executive networks to help identify strategic business opportunities:

Map connections from your executive contacts to target companies and individuals

Build pipeline opportunities using the network of your best contacts

Maximize deal intelligence with a unified contact record for executives and board members across companies

Enrich contact data by tracking leadership changes with daily updates of nearly one million executives and board members

Enhance Salesforce Einstein AI with clean contact data to uncover new business insights

Equilar ExecAtlas is available on the Salesforce App Exchange. View the product video or contact us to learn more.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, board recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders, institutional investors and advisors to drive exceptional results. The Equilar suite of solutions includes industry-leading education symposiums, comprehensive custom research services and award-winning thought leadership. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup) is the intelligent deal platform that harnesses advanced analytics to go a level deeper. Hundreds of private equity managers, investment banks and strategic buyers worldwide use Navatar for insights into prospect engagement strategy, team performance, network expansion, and sourcing off-market deal flow. Learn how our enterprise solution, built on Salesforce’s Einstein, can transform your entire deal lifecycle from source to close.

For more information, go to: https://www.navatargroup.com