Chevron, Brightmark Expand Partnership on Dairy Biomethane Fuel Projects

SAN RAMON, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightmark LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. today announced the expansion of their previously announced joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas (RNG).

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC’s subsidiaries currently own RNG projects in Western New York, Western Michigan, Central Florida and South Dakota. Additional equity investments by each company in the joint venture will fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of five new dairy biomethane projects in Michigan and Arizona. Chevron will purchase RNG produced from these projects and market the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas.

“Working with Brightmark to add new projects underpins our commitment to supplying the world with affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy,” said Andy Walz, president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants. “It’s an exciting time for Chevron as we continue to help advance the energy transition and help industries and consumers that use our products build a lower carbon future.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Chevron to further accelerate Brightmark’s mission to reimagine waste and ambition of achieving a global net-zero carbon future,” said Bob Powell, Founder and CEO of Brightmark. “The joint venture’s current RNG projects are on track to become fully operational as planned and with this additional investment, we look forward to extending the reach of our lifecycle carbon negative projects throughout the U.S., with plans for future international expansion.”

About Chevron

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, Chevron Corp is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, CA. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Brightmark

Brightmark is a global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste. The company takes a holistic, closed loop, circular economy approach to tackling the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges with imagination and optimism for the future. Through the deployment of disruptive, breakthrough waste-to-energy solutions focused on plastics renewal (plastic waste-to-fuel) and renewable natural gas (organic waste-to-fuel), Brightmark enables programs specifically tailored to environmental needs in order to build scalable project solutions that have a positive impact on the world and communities in which its stakeholders live and work. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com.