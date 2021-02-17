RRD Connects Print and Online Experiences to Bring Acts of Kindness to Life in a Personalized Way

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced its work to create tangible moments for Kindli, a social media alternative focused on positivity and connecting people with acts of kindness.

Kindli Cards, printed by RRD, are Kindli’s proprietary, patent-pending method of tracking kind acts all around the world. These cards include a unique, user-specific QR code and personalized messages. Kindli’s strategic partnership with RRD allows for this level of customization. This includes workflows specific to variable programming required for personalized codes and automated order entry, enabling quick speed-to-market regardless of order quantity.

RRD also leveraged its patented FlexMailer™ solution to greatly reduce postage costs by converting what would normally ship as a non-automated parcel (i.e. a box) to an automated flat (i.e. large envelope). The FlexMailer is smartly designed for product transit safety and provides Kindli with the ability to customize both the exterior and interior of the package, enhancing the overall customer experience and engagement with the brand.

“We can all agree that the world needs more positive connections,” said Craig Roberton, President, RRD Commercial and Digital Print. “Our work with Kindli allows us to combine our expertise in traditional media with digital capabilities and advanced personalized QR codes, all while supporting a powerful cause.”

Kindli Cards are meant to be left behind anonymously by users after performing an act of kindness, like surprising a neighbor by doing their yard work or paying for someone’s meal in a drive-thru. When the QR code is scanned, the user is taken to an anonymous Kindli “thank you” page where they can send a message to the Kindli user -- creating a trackable act of kindness that gets shared on the user’s Kindli profile. Kindli Cards, and all app features, are unlocked after a one-time, $1 payment, which authenticates users and goes toward a charity partner of their choice. Kindli’s goal is to track over one billion acts of kindness while raising one billion dollars for charitable organizations.

“Our mission is to spread kindness across the globe, so we knew we needed a partner with an extensive network of facilities that could easily scale with us,” said Martin Diamond, Founder and CEO of Kindli. “RRD was a natural choice, and we had no doubt they’d be able to create a personal experience and bring to life the physical aspect of our concept that we feel is so important.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

About Kindli:

Kindli is a “social unity” app that puts the focus squarely on kindness and positivity. It aims to change the divisiveness that traditional social media platforms have enabled by reuniting people in civility. The app unifies and motivates all users through the common “channel” of expertly curated daily kindness videos. In addition, it celebrates and shares the kind acts of real people by giving a home to the “Pay It Forward” movement through its innovative Kindli Cards™ and Kindli street team. It’s a social platform with a purpose - to generate and track over one billion acts of kindness around the world while raising one billion dollars for charities. The platform provides a safe community that automatically eliminates fake accounts and silences users with malicious intent, and enforces strict content guidelines that don’t allow for politics, hate speech, violence, racism, or bullying. In short, Kindli makes kindness easy.