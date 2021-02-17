MedAllies and CarePort® Partner to Support Hospital Compliance with CMS Patient Event Notification Requirement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, powered by WellSky®, a market leader in care transitions, today announced its strategic partnership with MedAllies, a leading national interoperable network and Health Information Service Provider (HISP). By connecting to the MedAllies HISP Platform, CarePort Interop — CarePort’s patient event notification solution — is able to embed secure, real-time notifications directly within physician workflows in their electronic health records (EHRs) for patient admissions, discharges, and transfers to a network of more than 900,000 Direct-enabled providers. When combined with CarePort’s extensive post-acute network, CarePort Interop offers hospitals unparalleled connectivity to ambulatory providers, physicians, post-acute providers, and suppliers.

“By partnering with CarePort, we’re helping hospitals ensure that the appropriate physician receives the correct patient information in real-time,” said MedAllies Chief Medical Officer Dr. Holly Miller, MBA, FHIMSS. “Not only does this partnership help hospitals meet CMS’s patient event notification requirements, but, most importantly, it enhances provider-to-provider collaboration, with the ultimate goals of improved transitions of care and optimized patient outcomes.”

MedAllies’ National Provider Directory is an expansive network of Direct-enabled providers, and its HISP Platform connects providers across the country. CarePort Interop will leverage MedAllies’ directory to enable hospitals to identify and notify a patient’s established care provider — whether that’s a primary care provider or another physician identified by the patient, such as a specialist. Coupling this with CarePort’s network of more than 110,000 post-acute providers and suppliers across the United States, this partnership provides a clear pathway for acute hospitals, EDs, long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs), and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) patient event notification Condition of Participation (CoP).

“Leveraging MedAllies, CarePort’s hospital partners gain access to a best-in-class physician network and unmatched Direct messaging capabilities,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “Through our partnership with MedAllies and CarePort’s real-time alerts, CarePort Interop supports compliance with CMS’s patient event notification CoP.”

CMS’s new Medicare CoP, as outlined in CMS’s Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, requires hospitals with an EHR to send electronic notifications about patient admissions, discharges, and transfers to primary care providers, physicians, post-acute providers, and suppliers. CarePort Interop can integrate with acute or post-acute electronic health records, and it is also now available in the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Hospitals, LTACHs, and IRFs must comply with the patient event notification CoP by the April 30, 2021 deadline to continue receiving Medicare funding.

CarePort is powered by the largest end-to-end care coordination network that exists in the United States today, connecting hospitals to physicians, post-acute providers, and suppliers including durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, infusion centers, and dialysis facilities. CarePort captures more than 30% of post-acute transitions across the country, equating to over 20 million referrals sent annually.

To learn more about this partnership and how it helps hospital organizations comply with CMS’s new CoP, attend an upcoming webinar with MedAllies and CarePort on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will be hosted by Dr. Holly Miller, MBA, FHIMSS, Chief Medical Officer, MedAllies and Sara Radkiewicz, Head of Product, CarePort. Register here.

About CarePort, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation, as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MedAllies

MedAllies securely delivers vital health information to impact care by operating a nationwide interoperable network supporting all healthcare constituents. We are focused on optimizing the adoption and usage of healthcare interoperability for the people, systems and services connected to our MedAllies network, eliminating information care gaps and fostering a truly interoperable and connected future. We serve more than 700 hospitals, 100,000 providers and dozens of vendor partners bringing together millions for a more fluid healthcare experience. Learn more at medallies.com and MedAllies LinkedIn.