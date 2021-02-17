Syngenta Group Becomes Main Partner of St. Gallen Symposium in Switzerland

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syngenta Group is new Main Partner of the St. Gallen Symposium in Switzerland. For its 50th anniversary, the student-led initiative chose “Trust Matters” as the overarching topic. Syngenta Group joins stakeholders and key decision-makers in the fields of economics, politics, sciences and society to foster intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue with the next generation in mind.

Partnering with the St. Gallen Symposium allows Syngenta Group to discuss with current and future leaders from around the world how the use of regenerative and digital technologies in agriculture can improve soil quality, enhance biodiversity and ultimately help tackle climate change.

The need for climate action has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and has brought attention to measures that companies and society-at-large can take to mitigate its disruptive impact. Being committed to ensure a healthy planet and a viable food supply for future generations, it is the Group’s ambition to educate and strengthen trust in science-based agricultural innovations and technology.

Syngenta Group and the St. Gallen Symposium will jointly develop selected sessions and topics for the years to come. The focus will be on how agricultural innovations can be a key contributor to solving the most pressing challenges – for the planet and for future generations in Switzerland and across the world.

About St. Gallen Symposium

The St. Gallen Symposium is one of the world’s leading initiatives for cross-generational dialogue on economic, political and social themes and developments. For 50 years, established leaders and visionaries have been brought together with extraordinary young talents in St. Gallen and at global locations, as well as in digital formats. Together, they address the chances and challenges of our time and work on finding solutions. The St. Gallen Symposium is a student initiative. Under the strategic guidance of the St. Gallen Foundation for International Studies, the International Students’ Committee – a team comprised of about 30 students from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) – organises internationally important events to promote dialogue between the generations. During the symposium, 500 HSG students are supporting. Past formats of the St. Gallen Symposium have been enriched by the participation of figures like Christine Lagarde (European Central Bank), Christian Mumenthaler (Swiss Re), Jack Ma (Alibaba Group), Prof. Niall Ferguson (Stanford University), Kersti Kaljulaid (President of Estonia), Sigmar Gabriel (former German Vice-Chancellor) or Anders Fogh Rasmussen (NATO), as well as at least one Federal Councillor every year.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. Its 49,000 people across more than 100 countries strive to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Swiss-based and Chinese-owned, the group draws strength from its four business units – Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA® headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China – that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

