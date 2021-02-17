Camunda Accelerates Partner Ecosystem with New Global Partner Program

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open source process automation software provider Camunda today launched the Camunda Connect Partner Program, providing expanded support for organizations that develop and implement Camunda, sell Camunda, or include Camunda among their solution offerings. Camunda Connect offers resources to help partners grow their business and develop their expertise with Camunda.

The program launches with more than 100 organizations participating including some of the world’s largest global system Integrators, strategically focused local and regional firms, sales and technology partners.

“Partners have long played an integral role in Camunda’s success, developing solutions for end-to-end process automation for their global clients,” said Jakob Freund, Camunda CEO. “We’ve designed an all-new program to maximize our value in helping partners grow. We’re increasing our investments and expanding our coverage to help partners improve their skills and create powerful, profitable value-added solutions for their customers.”

The Camunda Connect Partner Program is designed for several partner categories, each focused on providing the right mix of support and resources critical for success. They include:

Consulting Partners guide clients in their digital process automation journeys with implementation, development, process redesign and value-add business solutions.

guide clients in their digital process automation journeys with implementation, development, process redesign and value-add business solutions. Sales Partners resell the Camunda Platform and provide services to clients.

resell the Camunda Platform and provide services to clients. Technology Partners embed Camunda technology within complete and complementary technology solutions.

“Automation has raised the stakes of what’s possible in delivering great customer experiences. BP3 is helping companies around the world find a faster way with automation solutions that improve their accuracy, speed, and productivity. With Camunda, we gain a powerful, standards-based approach for end-to-end process automation, one that builds upon an open, scalable architecture that maximizes our clients’ time to value,” said Scott Francis, CEO BP3 Global.

With Camunda Connect, the company also unveils a new partner enablement program that is exclusive to program participants. Partners receive a range of tools and resources depending on their level of partnership. These include marketing and sales tools, access to technical resources, training programs, demo environments, and more.

A Camunda Connect Partner Conference will be held online on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, bringing together Camunda’s global partner organizations to discuss key initiatives and growth opportunities for the year. To inquire about Camunda Connect or to submit an application to join, visit camunda.com/partner-application.

About Camunda

Camunda is an open source software company innovating process automation with a developer-friendly approach that is standards-based, highly scalable and collaborative for business and IT.

A community of thousands of users across companies such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone design, automate and improve mission-critical business processes end-to-end with Camunda, enabling them to build software applications more flexibly, collaboratively and efficiently, gaining the business agility, visibility and scale needed to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.