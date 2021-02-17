University of Phoenix to Host Webinar Series Exploring the 1619 Project and Its Influence on Diversity and Inclusion

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix will host a webinar series to introduce the 1619 Project and its impact on equity in our society. The first in the series will be held Thurs., February 18, 2021 at 11 am MST.

The 1619 Project is a long-form journalism project from the New York Times Magazine which focuses on the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans. The project began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her introductory essay to the 1619 Project

The one-hour webinar will explore the 1619 Project, the legacy of slavery in America, and the impact of Negro Work Songs and Negro Spirituals on Hip Hop and modern-day storytelling.

Webinar speakers will include:

Fareed Mostoufi, associate director of education and DEI lead at the Pulitzer Center.

Shawn C. Todd-Boone, Ed.D., associate dean of research and residency at University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies.

Dr. Zalika H. Etienne, middle school educator, children’s book author and UOPX alumni.

The 1619 Project webinar series will continue through March. For more information or to register, visit: https://phoenixedu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mQ7d7bGKRzuptwW2zgZRxQ

