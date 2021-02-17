Mercy Joins with WellRight to Implement a Flexible, Easy-to-Use Wellness Program for Employees with a People-First Approach

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellRight, a leading provider in comprehensive wellness programs, announced today the signing of its newest client, Mercy. With more than 40,000 employees nationwide, Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems in the country.

With WellRight, the health system is now not only able to streamline current wellness program requirements but focus on continuous and rapid growth year over year as their wellness program builds. “Finding a platform that could grow with us was critical in our decision to choose WellRight,” says Jaime Hargus, RDN, LD, manager of wellness at Mercy. “Moreover, we see it as a true partnership. WellRight’s commitment to a people-first approach while delivering an engaging wellness program to our members is a win-win.”

“In today’s ever-changing world, our clients need technology that is nimble enough to grow with them,” says Tad Mitchell, president and CEO of WellRight. “And we are proud to be able to support health systems, like Mercy, every step of the way with our high-touch, certified account management team providing best-in-class service to our clients.”

WellRight’s customizable platform also gives client administrators the autonomy to quickly make changes to the program. Administrators can easily create announcement banners, add custom university courses, update challenge descriptions, or send custom emails. ”Mercy runs fast. So we needed a partner who can sprint with us. When admins can quickly make updates in the WellRight system, they can better meet the needs of our employees, leading to higher engagement,” explains Hargus.

About WellRight: WellRight delivers complete wellness programs, addressing key dimensions of holistic health. Every aspect of the program has been designed to make well-being a lasting habit and includes variety and flexibility of customizable group and personal wellness challenges, a comprehensive Health Assessment, free coaching, clear progress bars to track results, and fun and customizable reward structures to build and maintain motivation and engagement. Learn more at https://www.wellright.com.

About Mercy Health:

Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.