Trust the Leader in Online School: Iowa Virtual Academy Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

GUTTENBERG, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year that is unlike any other, Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. IAVA offers an online, tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

IAVA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, IAVA provides a personalized learning experience.

“At Iowa Virtual Academy, we provide families with a school that is designed to be virtual,” said Head of School Steven Hoff. “We are equipped to help students reach their full potential with a team trained to help students grow and succeed in an online environment.”

IAVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. 11th and 12th grade students have access to concurrent enrollment with NICC, offering the potential to earn both high school and college credits. IAVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. IAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help IAVA students and families navigate the online learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

Students interested in enrolling in IAVA must apply before the state’s open enrollment deadline of March 1, 2021 (September 1, 2021 for kindergarten). For more information about IAVA and to find a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit iava.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. Iowa Virtual Academy’s individualized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.