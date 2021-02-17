TÜV SÜD Achieves US Department of Transportation (DOT) Accreditation as Approval and Inspections Agency for UN Portable Tanks

MUNICH & PEABODY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH has achieved accreditation by the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) as Approval and Inspection Agency for Approval and Inspection of UN Portable Tanks acc. to 49 CFR. TÜV SÜD Industrie Service is thus expanding the existing accreditations for the testing of tanks for dangerous goods according to the international regulations ADR / RID, IMDG Code and TPED.

UN portable tanks are used for the transportation of dangerous goods in the United States and in international freight traffic. With DOT certification, TÜV SÜD services have expanded to domestic and international type-approvals, initial and regular inspections of UN Portable Tanks, manufacturer qualification and qualification of repair companies, and ASME activities.

Michael Krämer, Branch Manager of Process Industry and Dangerous Goods Containment at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service explains, “Based on market developments and the further growth in international trade, it is foreseeable that customers will increasingly need DOT certification.”

Paul Wierl, Vice President of Industry Service at TÜV SÜD America, acts as the US-based local agent for this service. “This credential allows us to combine our already existing accreditations for ADR/RID and IMDG to act as a global, one-stop shop for our clients. We are able to serve them better.”

For more information on TÜV SÜD services visit www.tuvsud.com/en-us.Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 24,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com