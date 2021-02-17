Skechers Donates Over $6 Million to Save Dogs and Cats

Through its partnership with Petco Foundation and animal welfare organizations, Skechers has donated more than $6.2 million to help to save and support over a million shelter dogs and cats in the United States and Canada, like Eggnog, adopted from Our Best Friends Rescue in Rockaway, NJ, and the rescues at Two Chihuahuas foster-based rescue in Scottsdale, AZ. Photo credits: @thestumpybrigade (left) and @twochihuahuas (right)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers has reached an important milestone in its commitment to animal welfare by contributing more than $6.2 million to date to help save and support more than one million shelter dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Through sales of its BOBS from Skechers collection, the Company’s donations continue to provide crucial aid to animals in need. More than $2.7 million of these contributions have benefited thousands of animal organizations through the Petco Foundation.

“From its inception, BOBS from Skechers was about giving back—first to children in need with new footwear, and then in 2015 to animals in need. It’s incredible to see how we’ve raised over $6 million for animals, including over $2.7 million for Petco Foundation’s extensive animal shelter and support network in just two years,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “To see us reaching these milestones in a year this challenging speaks volumes about our consumers’ engagement and belief in the BOBS movement.”

“Many people in isolation have been finding comfort in the unconditional companionship of shelter pets due to the quarantine. Pets change our lives for the better—and the past year definitely served as a reminder that they make our world a better place,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Foundation. “Our partnership with BOBS from Skechers is essential as we continue to save pet lives through adoption, medical care and numerous other lifesaving initiatives throughout the nation.”

Initially a philanthropic collection of slip-on styles that donated new shoes to children in need, the BOBS from Skechers movement has grown to help protect shelter animals through a diverse collection of sandals, sneakers, boots and slippers, including collaborations with icons like Doug the Pug and James Goldcrown. BOBS has also expanded beyond footwear to offer apparel and accessories, from tops and bottoms for pet lovers to pet beds and harnesses at Petco.com. For every BOBS item purchased in the United States and Canada, a donation is made to the Petco Foundation to help save and support shelter animals through their partnership with 4,000+ lifesaving animal welfare organizations across the nation.*

The BOBS from Skechers collection is available at Skechers.com, Skechers stores and select department and specialty locations in the United States. To learn more, follow BOBS from Skechers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit BOBSfromSkechers.com.

* Skechers U.S.A., Inc., 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 310-318-3100. Petco Foundation, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, twenty-five cents USD will be donated to the Petco Foundation per item of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel and accessories sold in the U.S., to help save the lives of dogs, cats and other pets in America’s shelters. The promotion runs January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021.

Skechers USA Canada Inc., 5055 Satellite Drive, Unit Number 6, Mississauga, ON L4W 5K7 Canada, 877-644-4414. Petco Foundation, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, twenty-five cents CAD will be donated to the Petco Foundation per item of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel and accessories sold in Canada, to help save the lives of dogs, cats and other pets in Canada’s shelters. The promotion runs January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE: SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,891 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $6.2 million to help more than 1.2 million shelter pets, including saving more than 835,000 rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $290 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. We also partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we’ve helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020. More specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on Skechers’ business, financial conditions, cash flow and results of operations. Forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, Skechers’ plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation, (i) the duration and extent of the impact of the pandemic, (ii) governmental responses to the pandemic, including how such responses could impact Skechers’ business and operations, as well as the operations of its factories and other business partners, (iii) the effectiveness of Skechers’ actions taken in response to these risks, and (iv) Skechers’ ability to effectively and timely adjust its plans in response to the rapidly changing retail and economic environment. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.